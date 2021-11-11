Bison producers rebound from COVID setback

COBDEN, Ill. — Clifton Howell was making an unusual run.

“I feel like an ambulance driver taking something to get killed,” he said in the middle of a 90-minute trip to Enfield to deliver an injured bison to a meat processor.

The animal had apparently wrenched his back while trying to scale a fence on Howell’s Union County farm, deep in the rolling hills of southern Illinois.

“They can stand up on their back feet,” he said. “A beef animal wouldn’t have done that because he’s not as crazy as a buffalo.”

Howell, who likely has the largest bison herd in Illinois and possibly the biggest east of the Mississippi River, has learned a thing or two over the decades. Like leaving the animals alone. His herd numbers 460 head — including 10 bulls — all raised on pasture.

COVID-19 hit Howell and his fellow bison farmers harder than it did other livestock producers. Bison meat is still considered a niche product, with much of it marketed to restaurants. With early lockdowns and government-imposed restrictions, growers were left with more supply than demand.

“The pandemic set us on our ear,” said Dave Carter, executive director of the Colorado-based National Bison Association. “As our market has grown, nearly every ounce of the higher value cuts — tenderloins, rib eyes and strip steaks — have gone to the restaurants. Most of the product that goes into the grocery stores is ground bison. So you can’t take a $24 tenderloin, grind it up and sell it as $8 ground bison and make money. That was a real setback.”