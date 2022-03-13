Bull sales, youth activities strong at Illinois Beef Expo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Both the caliber of Illinois beef and being together in-person were celebrated at the 2022 Illinois Beef Expo at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Feb. 24-27.
As is tradition, the Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale kicked off the opening day. The sales averaged $4,372 on 46 lots.
“It was an exceptional set of bulls,” said Josh St. Peters, Illinois Beef Association executive vice president.
“This sale continues to be one of the best sources for total performance genetics in the Midwest,” said Travis Meteer, IPT sale manager. “During the past 54 years, the sale has sold 4,905 bulls valued at over $9 million.”
This year, the highest-selling bull was a yearling Angus bull sold for $8,500. MG Monumental 4J was sold by Murphey’s Genetics LLP, Illiopolis, Ill., to Lukach Cattle Company, Streator, Ill.
The next highest was $7,000. Two bulls commanded that price. Keith and Brady Kramer, of Farina, Ill., consigned Kramer Farms Monumental 007, sold to Thomas Downey of Putnam, Ill. Callan Farms consigned CF Advance 720F-93J sold to Joe Hampton, Windsor, Ill.
The IPT Bull Sale total this year was $201,150. It is a multi-breed sale and offers both older bulls and yearlings.
Among those helping Meteer on show day were seven members of the John Wood Community College Judging Team. This year the bulls were videoed at home in advance and were also available for viewing at the fairgrounds.
With the bulls already on video, the sale was set to go despite bad weather or changes in pandemic protocols.
“It went really well behind the scenes,” said Justin Lewis, the college’s judging team coach. “Moving forward I think the videos for the sales will continue. It makes our job easier and is safer for the livestock and the people.”
Mike Tenhouse, a long-time instructor at the community college in Adams County, agreed about adding ease with videos. He has brought students from the college to the bull sale and beef expo for about 20 years.
The junior beef skillathon and junior livestock judging competitions give hundreds of young people a chance to test their knowledge at the expo, St. Peters added.
About 750 people participate in the youth events, said St. Peters, who is just finishing his first year as IBA executive vice-president. The aspect of youth development is one of the IBA efforts he is most proud of, he said.
Paige Lemenager of Hudson was named the 2021 Overall IBA Points Show Program winner. The program awards youth for success in the show ring at sanctioned cattle shows throughout the state.
The top three Heifer Points Show Program winners were Lemenager; Gracyn Welsh of Blandinsville; and Grace Lemenager of Fairbury, Ill.
The top three Steer Points Show Program winners were Kashen Ellerbrock of Atkinson; Morgan Huls of St. Joseph and Brody Ingram of Winchester.
When 15 breed champions vied for the Grand Champion Heifer title at the Illinois expo, Reece Thoreson of Knoxville, Iowa, led his Angus heifer to the banner in Ring A, for both in-state and out-of-state competitors. Claire Dorsey of Moro led her Percentage Simmental heifer to the banner in Ring B among in-state exhibitors only.
The Percentage Simmental heifer shown by Wade Spencer of Logan, Iowa, was selected Reserve Grand Champion heifer in Ring A.
The Angus heifer shown by Paige Lemenager of Hudson was selected as Reserve Grand Champion Heifer in Ring B.
Of 10 breed champions which vied for the Grand Champion Market Animal title, Kade Gensini of Hennepin led his crossbred steer to the banner in both rings.
The crossbred steer shown by George Sinclair of Williamsburg, Iowa, was selected as Reserve Grand Champion Steer in Ring A, among both in-state and out-of-state exhibitors. The crossbred steer shown by Adam Miller of Gridley was selected as Reserve Grand Champion Steer in Ring B.