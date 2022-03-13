Bull sales, youth activities strong at Illinois Beef Expo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Both the caliber of Illinois beef and being together in-person were celebrated at the 2022 Illinois Beef Expo at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Feb. 24-27.

As is tradition, the Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale kicked off the opening day. The sales averaged $4,372 on 46 lots.

“It was an exceptional set of bulls,” said Josh St. Peters, Illinois Beef Association executive vice president.

“This sale continues to be one of the best sources for total performance genetics in the Midwest,” said Travis Meteer, IPT sale manager. “During the past 54 years, the sale has sold 4,905 bulls valued at over $9 million.”

This year, the highest-selling bull was a yearling Angus bull sold for $8,500. MG Monumental 4J was sold by Murphey’s Genetics LLP, Illiopolis, Ill., to Lukach Cattle Company, Streator, Ill.

The next highest was $7,000. Two bulls commanded that price. Keith and Brady Kramer, of Farina, Ill., consigned Kramer Farms Monumental 007, sold to Thomas Downey of Putnam, Ill. Callan Farms consigned CF Advance 720F-93J sold to Joe Hampton, Windsor, Ill.

The IPT Bull Sale total this year was $201,150. It is a multi-breed sale and offers both older bulls and yearlings.

Among those helping Meteer on show day were seven members of the John Wood Community College Judging Team. This year the bulls were videoed at home in advance and were also available for viewing at the fairgrounds.