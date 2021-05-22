Cattle cost of gain could peak in third quarter

Editor’s note: The following was written by Michael Langemeier, associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University, for the University of Illinois farmdoc daily website May 7.
Corn price futures for the July 2021 contract increased from $4.68 per bushel in early January to $6.56 for the week ending April 30.
Given that the U.S. stocks to use ratio is currently only 9.2% and continued questions related to U.S. corn acreage in 2021, there is tremendous uncertainty regarding corn prices for the rest of this year. To address this uncertainty, this article examines the impact of relatively high corn prices on feeding cost of gain for cattle finishing.
Feeding cost of gain is sensitive to changes in feed conversions, corn prices and alfalfa prices. In February 2021, corn and alfalfa inventory prices were $5.69 per bushel and $167 per ton, respectively. After averaging $80.50 per cwt. in 2020, feeding cost of gain for January and February was $82.30 and $88.60, respectively. The estimated feeding cost of gain in the February issue of Focus on Feedlots for placements in February was $103 per cwt.
It is important to note that since this estimate was made, corn prices have continued to increase.
Feeding cost of gain for the rest of 2021 was estimated using early May projections of corn and alfalfa prices and seasonal average feed conversions. Because feeding cost of gain is computed using corn prices from the time cattle are placed to the time they are sold, the relatively high corn prices we are currently experiencing will impact feeding cost of gain for the next several months. In other words, even though corn prices are expected to decline this fall, feeding cost of gain will remain relatively high through at least the third quarter of 2021.
With this in mind, feeding cost of gain for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to range from $93 to $98 per cwt., with the higher cost occurring in June. For the third quarter, feeding cost of gain is expected to range from $102 to $105 per cwt. Feeding cost of gain for the fourth quarter is expected to range from $101 to $104 per cwt., with the highest cost occurring in July.
If these feeding costs are realized, they will represent the highest feeding cost of gain since the fourth quarter of 2013.
Corn prices have increased steadily so far this year and are expected to be quite volatile for the rest of the year. Using projected corn prices, feeding cost of gain is expected to peak in the third quarter at approximately $103.50. However, each 10 cent increase in corn price results in an increase in feeding cost of gain of 88 cents per cwt. If corn prices are $1 higher than projected prices, which is certainly possible in today’s environment, feeding cost of gain would be approximately $111 in the third quarter of 2021.