Celebrated boar raised millions during World War II

COBDEN, Ill. — In the 1940s, movie stars and other celebrities did their patriotic duty by promoting war bonds.

Most were upstaged by a pig.

Illinois-bred King Neptune generated $19 million in bonds and became a celebrity himself. Even pinup darling Betty Grable — whose gams were insured for $1 million — didn’t raise as much money for the war effort.

Though surviving photos are black and white, the Hereford hog — a rare breed — was described as largely reddish with a white face and blue eyes, representing the colors of the American flag. His meteoric rise to fame began as a lark, when a Navy recruiter got the idea to auction off the boar to help pay for the battleship USS Illinois, under construction at the time.

“His legend has lived on,” said Judy Travelstead of the Union County Historical Society. “He was promoted heavily. People were eager to contribute money to the war effort.”

Every part of the animal was sold, including his hooves, his tail and even his squeal. At the end of an auction, King Neptune was returned intact to his owner and “agent,” Don Lingle.

The idea of using the pig to raise money for World War II originated with Lingle, a native of the southern Illinois community of Anna who was stationed at the Navy recruiting office in nearby Marion.

Parker Neptune was born on the Sherman Boner farm in West Frankfort on May 16, 1942, to Heit #433 and Parker’s Sensation. He had 11 siblings. Fifteen-year-old Patty Boner raised him as a 4-H project and turned him over to the Victory Pig Club to be sold along with 29 others.