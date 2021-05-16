Champion Shorthorn bull part of AI revolution

MASON CITY, Ill. — There he is in all his glory. A photograph of the famous bull who traveled the country by boxcar in his heyday, from show to show collecting championships, hangs on the dining room wall of a family farm in Mason City, Illinois.

Photographed in knee-high hay, so he looks shorter, Leveldale Basis was a big, curly-haired Shorthorn bull.

The black and white photograph of the champion bull doesn’t show his red color, but that color is apparent among Leveldale Farms’ modern Shorthorns grazing nearby. Changes in the breed over the decades are also obvious in the smaller, polled animals desired today.

“Leveldale Basis was born in 1950, a month before I was,” said Dr. Les Mathers, a medical doctor in central Illinois. He is also proudly L.E. (Leslie Eugene) Mathers III, a cattleman and owner of Leveldale Farms with his sister, Laura Conniff, continuing the legacy for the next generations.

In the 1950s and ’60s, Leveldale Basis had “a huge impact on the Shorthorn breed,” said Doug Parrett, animal science professor emeritus and retired Extension beef specialist at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.

“In this period of cattle history, there weren’t performance records or genetic selection tools like we have today. ‘Basis’ was used so heavily because his sons and daughters were sound, functional cattle that had the desired type to compete in national shows and also produced cattle that commercial beef herds could make money on,” Parrett said.

“In the 1950s, if a bull produced sons that other breeders wanted to buy, then that was the best measure of a bull’s genetic value. Among many famous Shorthorn cattle produced at Leveldale, Basis was a champion’s champion and his genetic superiority had an influence on the Shorthorn breed nationwide for more than a decade.”