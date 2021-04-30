Connection helps motivate dairy employees

A successful dairy business naturally focuses on the health of dairy cows. However, it also relies on the well-being of the people who take care of them.

Employers talked about some challenges in training and retaining good employees at the Dairy Calf and Heifer Association annual meeting in Appleton, Wisconsin, and online April 7.

“We depend on them for our productivity,” said Jorge Delgado.

Delgado, a dairy advisor for Alltech specializing in on-farm labor, said the workforce has changed over the years. That means employers must adapt to improve dairy jobs and help retain employees at a time when good labor is hard to replace.

Producers can motivate employees by acknowledging their relevance and providing recognition, he said.

Emily DeBenetti, farm staff manager at Oxford Cattle Co. in Ontario, Canada, told participants about a sign that hangs at the farm and reminds workers of their responsibilities to the animals and to their teammates. It says, “If not me, then who? If not now, then when?”

At Oxford County Calf, recognition for innovative ideas is given in the form of a gift valued at about $40. It could be a coat, a thermos or the like for someone suggesting a useful idea that makes the job easier, faster or more efficient. It is a coveted award, said DeBenetti, who manages 30 people and 4,000 calves. Her job, involving human resources, health and safety and calf health, is based in Burgessville, a small Ontario community just 12 miles from the city of Woodstock, known as the Dairy Capital of Canada.