Dairy discussions seminar to focus on labor

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Iowa State University Extension Dairy Team will host its annual Dairy Discussions Seminar Dec. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. as a live program at the ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County Office located at 400 Central Ave. NW in Orange City.
This year’s program will focus on labor issues, according to a news release.
The key presentations include:
- HR — The Art of Finding and Retaining Dairy Labor, presented by Gary Wright, ISU Extension and Outreach farm management specialist
- Labor and the Law: I-9s, Work Permits and Petitioning Foreign-Born Workers, by Amanda Bahena, Fuller Shultz and Smith, Sioux Center
- Programs for Employers and Recognizing Legitimate Documents, by Brett Stanley, DHS/ICE/Homeland Security Investigations
- Using Social Media Platforms to Recruit Employees, by Leah Feltz, ISU Extension and Outreach social media specialist
- Five Generations in the Workforce, by Fred Hall, ISU Extension and Outreach dairy specialist
“The program this year is varied in topics, but they are all key to and center around labor, whether that be recruiting or maintaining a workforce,” Hall said. “The presenters bring years of experience and research in each topic area.”
Gary Wright will tap into his years of experience in human resources to share his thoughts on successful strategies for hiring and retaining employees.
As a lawyer with Fuller, Shultz and Smith in Sioux Center, Amanda Bahena assists individual clients around the world in almost every United States immigration area, including petitioning family members and fiancés for permanent residency, employment visas, deferred action, student visas, visa compliance, waivers and adjustment of status.
Brett Stanley, the resident agent in charge of DHS/ICE/Homeland Security Investigations in this region, will outline the programs available to assist agricultural employers and present information on identifying legitimate documents presented by potential employees.
Leah Feltz will outline how dairy employers can use social media platforms to find and retain employees.
Fred Hall will focus on the results of having five generations active in the workforce and each of their expectations and priorities.
There is no fee to attend this program, but preregistration is required by Nov. 30. To preregister, visit go.iastate.edu/XKS2GK or contact Hall at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu.