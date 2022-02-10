Dairy farmers discuss lessons learned during pandemic

Finding good employees and getting needed supplies are among the challenges farmers face during the COVID-19 era. Three milk producers talked about how they manage at the Illinois Dairy Summit Feb. 2.

The panel of northern Illinois dairy farmers also coped with the challenge of a snowstorm. The Illinois Milk Producers Association and University of Illinois Dairy Extension had planned a hybrid event with speakers and some attendees in person in Freeport, Illinois, but the weather moved the summit entirely online.

The farmers agreed the pandemic has made them more adaptable.

During the pandemic, Aaron Mitchell couldn’t get supplies, including milking gloves, from his regular suppliers. Mitchell and his brother, John, milk 400 cows on their farm in Winnebago County.

It was a matter of having to find a new supplier more than once for John Lawfer, who operates Willow Valley Dairy with his parents and his wife in Kent, Illinois. He lost his regular dry cow treatment supplier, so he found another.

“It did not work,” he said, and he lost three cows to mastitis before finding a third supplier who has the product he needs.

The Stephenson County dairyman also felt the pinch of a tight labor force. One of his employees was gone for a month because of COVID-19. Lawfer said it was difficult to find people when competing with stimulus unemployment packages. He said many people wanted to be paid in cash so they could still get benefits. Lawfer learned that asking for references first helped him find the right employees for the farm that milks 180 Holstein, Brown Swiss and Ayrshire cows using three robots.