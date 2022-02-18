Dairy specialist stays up to date in retirement

A little thing like retirement doesn’t make a trusted source less valuable.
Mike Hutjens, who retired from the University of Illinois Animal Science department in 2010, has used his extra time over the past decade learning, writing, going on speaking engagements and interacting with farmers. The professor emeritus attends at least one webinar every week on the latest research and information and still makes presentations, often getting feedback from producers to stay current.
He also regularly talks with vets and feed and animal experts in his quest to stay on the cutting edge of dairy nutrition issues, he said.
Earlier this month, he spoke to dairy farmers about maintaining profitability in 2022 with a focus on feed at the virtual Illinois Dairy Summit.
He had been looking forward to attending in person in Freeport, but the event, sponsored by the Illinois Milk Producers Association, pivoted to become entirely virtual because of a snow storm Feb. 2. It wasn’t the pandemic’s fault this time.
Hutjens has been involved with the Dairy Summit since the program started.
“His experience at the University of Illinois as Extension dairy specialist has been a driving force in bringing content and information to dairy producers,” said Tasha Bunting, Illinois Milk Producers Association manager.
He also helped recruit the panel of producers, she said.
Hutjens estimates that he still attends at least 25 to 30 meetings a year.
Last year, feed costs was a popular topic as well as the pandemic’s impact on milk prices. So far this year, new guidelines on dairy feed have been a popular topic as people catch up on the changes, he said.
Hutjens, who grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and earned his bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin, remains a top expert in dairy nutrition and environment management and travels the world to talk about these issues, when there isn’t a pandemic.
He has traveled to 19 countries and has been to every state in the U.S. except Montana and Wyoming. He has spoken in 46 U.S. states and in nine Canadian provinces.
He worked in Extension for 33 years before retiring almost 12 years ago. After he retired, Hutjens, 77, helped create a 54-module online Dairy Cattle and Feed Management program used in Brazil and here.
Others know his work from reading his articles in the “Hoard’s Dairyman National Dairy Farm Magazine” and other publications.
“It has been tremendous for me to have 50 years of exposure to the U.S. and the world,” he said of his writing.
“We still do dairy research at the University of Illinois even though Illinois isn’t one of the largest dairy states. And that research goes around the world,” he said.
During his career he has seen a lot of changes. In Illinois alone, he has seen the size of dairy herds grow and the number of herds decrease. In his early years here, there were 2,600 dairy herds in the state. Now there are 400.
“That includes goats,” he said.
The audience at many meetings has changed over the years as well. It used to be the owner attending, but now the larger operations often send a herdsman or nutritionist to get the latest info on feed for their farms, he said.