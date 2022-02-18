Dairy specialist stays up to date in retirement

A little thing like retirement doesn’t make a trusted source less valuable.

Mike Hutjens, who retired from the University of Illinois Animal Science department in 2010, has used his extra time over the past decade learning, writing, going on speaking engagements and interacting with farmers. The professor emeritus attends at least one webinar every week on the latest research and information and still makes presentations, often getting feedback from producers to stay current.

He also regularly talks with vets and feed and animal experts in his quest to stay on the cutting edge of dairy nutrition issues, he said.

Earlier this month, he spoke to dairy farmers about maintaining profitability in 2022 with a focus on feed at the virtual Illinois Dairy Summit.

He had been looking forward to attending in person in Freeport, but the event, sponsored by the Illinois Milk Producers Association, pivoted to become entirely virtual because of a snow storm Feb. 2. It wasn’t the pandemic’s fault this time.

Hutjens has been involved with the Dairy Summit since the program started.

“His experience at the University of Illinois as Extension dairy specialist has been a driving force in bringing content and information to dairy producers,” said Tasha Bunting, Illinois Milk Producers Association manager.

He also helped recruit the panel of producers, she said.

Hutjens estimates that he still attends at least 25 to 30 meetings a year.