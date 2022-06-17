Economist and politicians see positive signs for beef

MACOMB, Ill. — Beef producers received several positive messages about marketing and policy at their summer conference in Macomb, Illinois, June 7.

“Even with higher feed costs,” Scott Brown, University of Missouri ag economist, told producers he sees “room for profit.”

On the economic front, Brown told attendees at the combined Illinois Beef Association and IFGC Forage Expo that high feed prices are tough on feeder cattle producers now, but with falling cattle numbers, he expects the long-term to be positive.

“We are not building cow numbers or holding heifers,” he said.

It’s rare to have a clear crystal ball, but Brown said with confidence cattle numbers will likely be down in 2024.

The USDA is predicting a 7% decrease in beef production in 2023. With a tighter supply, prices will likely go up, he said.

He also said the demand for U.S. beef in China will likely continue.

“China has changed the mix,” he said of its greater demand for beef in recent months.

Back home, Brown expects that packer pricing issues and transparency will likely get pushed into the 2024 Farm Bill.

“There’s nothing easy about this discussion,” he said. “We are going to keep working on this.”

Brown also cautioned that potential legislation regarding the packing industry could bring “unintended consequences.” There is concern that a regulatory fix could make the situation worse, he said.

For his market price outlook for 2022-23, he said feeder cattle producers will struggle a bit with feed costs. But in the longer term a shorter supply should bring about higher cattle prices in later 2023 and 2024.

“I think we’ll go higher the next couple of years. There are reasons to be optimistic about prices,” he said.

Lobbyists told producers they had some major victories in Springfield this session — both getting results as well as stopping legislation negative to producers.

Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Kristi Jones announced that four state field veterinarians will be hired soon. This is possible with $750,000 in funding passing last minute, she said. A fifth state veterinarian will join the staff later, she said.

Currently there is only one state veterinarian.

This funding will help the livestock industry be more prepared to advise on livestock health in general and in case of any disease outbreaks in the future. Jones said the department of agriculture and farmers learned a lot during the avian flu outbreak.

Liz Brown-Reeves, an Illinois Beef Association state lobbyist, said the effort was very “aggressive” with support from both sides of the aisle. She said it was successful because the commodity groups of beef, pork, soybeans, corn and Illinois Farm Bureau were all united in the effort to benefit livestock in the state.

“It was a very big thing. One of my highs this year,” Brown-Reeves said.

Josh St. Peters, IBA executive vice president, said he also sees the hiring of veterinarians “in a number of weeks” as a positive for the livestock industry.

Farm groups are collaborating on more things, he said giving the example of the beef producers and forage association hosting this, their first major event together this year. It included educational workshops, speakers, awards and time to exchange ideas.

Just as important as what makes it into legislation is what does not, Brown-Reeves said.

Re-elected IBA president Paul Walker agreed.

“It’s not so much what bills passed in the General Assembly, it’s what didn’t pass,” he said.

Lobbyists got six bills killed before most producers even knew they were something to worry about this year, he said.

Walker characterized his outlook for 2023 as “mostly positive” even though he expects to see a recession and more regulations affecting beef producers, especially on the environmental front.

National issues will have an impact on state elections, said Rich Clemens, a contract lobbyist for IBA in Springfield. Those include school and gun violence, gas prices and abortion rights.

Even though the number of voters in six counties in and around Chicago is more than double the rest of the state, Clemens said, “Rural voters will have an influence on this election.”

Beef producers honored their own at the 2022 Summer Conference and IFGC Forage Expo June 7.

Garrett Rhode of Carlock was named Junior Member of the Year.

of Carlock was named Junior Member of the Year. The IBA Outstanding Member of the Year is Al Lyman of Cambridge.

of Cambridge. Head Brothers Land and Cattle of Blue Mound are the Environmental Stewards of the Year.

are the Environmental Stewards of the Year. Cramer Family Farms of Macombare the Commercial Producers of the Year.

of Macombare the Commercial Producers of the Year. CMOR Beef Farms of Seymour was named Seedstock Producer of the Year.

of Seymour was named Seedstock Producer of the Year. Farm Family of the year is J. Willrett Farms of Malta.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.