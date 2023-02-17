SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — More pork producers are starting to take advantage of the opportunity to tell their personal stories about sustainability and share insight about their modern production practices with consumers and others.

Consumers surveyed by the National Pork Board, who said they plan to buy less or no pork in the future, said it isn’t because of price, taste, convenience, or availability.

“It’s none of those,” said Bill Even, pork board CEO. These were topics the board had targeted its promotion toward in the past.

Instead, these modern consumers have concerns about how pigs are raised, sustainable practices, how the animals are cared for and human nutrition and health, he said at the 2023 Illinois Pork Expo in Springfield Feb. 7.

One of the ways the pork board is addressing this is by hiring Sustainable Environmental Consultants, based in Des Moines, Iowa, to gather third-party verified facts about how pork is produced today, he said during the Illinois Pork Producers Association annual meeting at the expo.

The consultants gather data from participating farmers to create farm impact reports so individual farmers can benchmark their practices which may include reduced tillage and manure and fertilizer management.

The farmer’s data stays anonymous but they can see how they compare on state and national reports as well. The aggregated data tells the story of how pork is produced today.

It is part of the Real Pork campaign, which is different from what the pork board has done in the past. It’s about building trust and busting myths. Previous efforts promoted pork, this one tells the story of pig farmers and their practices, Even said.

Gary Asay, a pork producer in Henry County has completed the report for three years now. He first learned about it when he was on the IPPA board’s sustainability task force and signed up. He’s often an early adopter.

Asay is pleased to see that his practices compare favorably with the state and national averages. From the report, he can see how he is doing on carbon capture and greenhouse emissions as well. His sustainable practices include no-till, cover crops, tree planting, and using solar panels.

Asay said he can use the data as a benchmark to see where he compares with earlier years and where he stacks up against state and national farmers. He is pleased to see his results are on the high end of all the categories.

Some practices, including manure management, pay off with profitability and yield on his Henry County farm, said Asay, whose average corn yield is 230 bu./acre compared to the county average of 205 bu./acre.

And, you can share your positive results with your lender, your landlord if you are renting, or with buyers of your pork, he said.

Carson Dugger, a Sustainable Environmental consultant based in Des Moines, Iowa who covers western states, said data is collected in a variety of ways, including over the phone or virtually in the field using nutrient management plans and precision ag data from equipment.

“One of the biggest things is we can reach you where you are,” he said of pork producers in 31 states who have taken part in the program.

The highest participation is in the Midwest where many of the pork producers are located, said Emily Hugen, lead agronomist for Sustainable Environmental Consultants.

She said the program is open to anyone who pays checkoff including pig farmers, those who raise show pigs, contract growers, independents and others involved in the pork industry.

Pork producers have already established the We Care program, and this data shows how they are carrying out those efforts, she said.

So far new data has been collected for 166,070 acres from 3,041 fields on 193 farms, Hugen said. It shows for example that 15% of current participants are using cover crops compared to the national average of 4% in the 2017 U.S. Ag Census data.

Legislators also visited the trade show booths featuring the latest technology. This annual legislative event allows another chance for producers and agribusinesses to tell their stories and concerns to legislators, Tirey said.

IPPA is encouraging farmers to participate in the farm impact program which also helps tell the story to legislators and others.