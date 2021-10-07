Google farmer’ researches regenerative ag

DEKALB, Ill. — Matt Gehrke is sometimes surprised he could have farmed 240 acres of land in northern Illinois for so many years and known so little about soil.

Time wise, it was becoming too difficult to crop his 240 acres and carry on the more than 90-year-old family construction business, so the carpenter by trade stepped back from farming and concentrated on the contracting business.

Then, he learned his wife Christa and three daughters, especially Maggie, wanted to stay involved in agriculture. The family determined that if they did so, they would produce grass-fed beef and do it sustainably.

So eight years ago, they started Gehrke Grass-Fed Beef on 43 acres of land.

Gehrke was one of the speakers at the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association’s Evening with Innovators on Sept. 16. Known as DAAHA, the organization preserves memorabilia and promotes an understanding and appreciation of innovations in agriculture in northern Illinois.

Since starting their beef business, three years had record-setting wet weather and this year was a record setter for dry weather in DeKalb, but the Gehrkes have seen the health of their soil improve as they grew their herd while carefully managing their soil.

“I didn’t know the power of the soil,” Gehrke said. “We are in a drought and our farm is excelling.”

He won’t be running out of hay. They may also sell extra hay in the future as they grow.

Gehrke has also seen his cattle’s health improve as he learns more about the pastures and the hay they eat. In the early days, the cows were eating minerals “like candy” — not anymore. The about 40 head of cattle use much less minerals and are thriving.