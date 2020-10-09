Illinois swine producers can now apply for the Swine Depopulation Program (SDP) or the Agricultural Business Interruption Program (ABIP) if they qualify under the rules administered by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
The funding opportunity is part of the state’s Business Interruption Grants program, which leverages federal CARES Act money to help small businesses statewide offset losses incurred in connection to COVID-19, according to a news release from the Illinois Pork Producers Association.
Applications must be submitted electronically to IDOA by Oct. 31.
For the ABIP, applicants must be a livestock owner or producer that experienced monetary losses and incurred expenses due to the disruption of the livestock market caused by the COVID-19 emergency during the period of April 15 to May 15. Eligible expenses are costs associated with holding livestock (swine, beef cattle, dairy cattle, lambs, poultry and meat goats) and livestock-related products for an extended period of time.
Swine calculations are based on market ready hogs greater than 280 lbs. at $8/head. Pricing is calculated on a 15-day holding period. Culled breeding stock and sow abortions are not eligible.
For the SDP, applicants must be a livestock owner or producer that experienced financial loss as the result of a depopulation and disposal event that occurred on or after April 15 due to the pandemic. A depopulation and disposal event (DDE) means swine destroyed in a seven-day period at a single location (based on premise ID) due to market supply chain disruption.