Hog business keeps multi-generation Illinois farm going

ST. FRANCISVILLE, Ill. — Hogs paved the way for a two-generation farm to become a four-generation farm.

Cameron McClure — the fourth-generation component — keeps busy on the Lawrence County, Illinois, farm with a contract hog operation and grain farm. His father, Greg, grew up on the farm here but his life took a different direction when he moved to Colorado years ago.

“He and my mom lived in Denver 15 years. He worked in corporate America,” Cameron said. “As a way for him to be able to move home, that’s when they built the hog barns. Grandpa didn’t have enough for him on the farm otherwise.”

It’s a common story as farms have become larger and profit margins narrower. Contract operations can be a conduit to a young farmer staying on the farm. That’s the case with McClure, who manages the hog operation as part of The Maschhoffs network. The partnership began in 1997.

The confinement wean-to-finish pork operation boasts 9,000 spaces. They are raised in two 80-by-240-foot finishing buildings and one 100-by-300-foot structure. Hogs are not new to the McClures, but production at this level is.

“Dad had a few pigs growing up, but nothing on any scale,” McClure said. “It’s good having a ready market. Having to market our own pigs was something we never had to do.”

The McClures have a substantial grain operation as well, growing corn, soybeans and wheat on about 2,500 acres. Cameron is in charge of the confinement pork business as well as the grain farm.

They use 100% of the manure produced by the hogs on the fields.

“We dragline most of it,” McClure said.

That is especially helpful considering the high cost of fertilizer today. McClure is pleased to save some money by spreading manure on the corn and soybean fields.

“It’s nice to have it right now,” he said.

As a contract finisher, McClure doesn’t deal directly with rations. One thing that has changed since he began is the form of feed.

“Everything used to be meal feed. Now it’s in pellets,” he said. “It flows better and the pigs like it better.”

The McClures also have some cattle. An Angus herd was introduced about 20 years ago. Cameron’s brother, Eric, manages that part of the operation.

“They’re show cattle,” Cameron said. “It’s not something Dad grew up around. Eric runs all over the United States to shows. We’ve sold cattle to producers in California, Canada and all over North America.”

Like many grain producers in Illinois, planting came late on the farm this year. Most of the corn and soybeans had finally gotten into the ground by the end of May, though there were still some spots to finish.

“Last year we were done before the date we started this year,” McClure said.

He added that the wheat crop looks good. He is considering increasing acreage next fall.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.