Hundreds of youths show at Illinois Beef Expo

PEORIA, Ill. — Despite all the challenges of holding a showmanship competition during a pandemic, more than 400 exhibitors showed 565 cattle during the three-day junior beef showmanship event as part of the Illinois Beef Expo this year.

“Morale was really high,” said Betty Haynes, director of communications for the Illinois Beef Association, which organizes the event. “Our juniors were so excited to show.”

The showmanship and trade show were March 12-14 at Exposition Gardens in Peoria. The Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale was Feb. 25 in Macomb. Usually both parts of the Illinois Beef Expo are held together at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield in February.

It was a big and also safe event, Haynes said.

“I am happy we were able to put it together,” said Mareah Volk, IBA director of industry relations and coordinator of the Illinois Beef Expo.

She and her team started planning the event in September and knew by late fall there would have to be changes to meet COVID-19 protocols. The show did look different, with many people stalling and preparing their animals on their trailers instead in the barns, she said.

Still, they got a chance to see people they hadn’t seen in months and to experience the fun of a showmanship event.

“It was a good thing for everyone who had missed interacting,” Volk said.

A lot of parents told Volk that when they weren’t able to go anywhere last year, the kids kept working with their animals. This show gave them an opportunity “to show off their hard work and dedication,” she said.