SIBLEY, Ill. — It's Illinois Beef Expo season again and Denny Jordan is looking forward to it. He attended the very first one at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield in 1988 and will be at this one too.

The expo also signals other events and shows leading up to the state fair this summer. In the meantime, Jordan, a crop and purebred shorthorn producer, has a lot to do on his Sibley, Illinois farm and elsewhere.

On this particular brisk Saturday morning in early February, he pops into his barn to greet Ty Harden, his 18-year-old grandson grooming a heifer named Mona Lisa, who will be shown at the expo. The Shorthorn looks show-ready on a day when temperatures have been low enough to avoid mud issues.

Jordan has raised many champions.

“In 1991, we had Grand Champion Steer at the state fair. I think it was the only Shorthorn that has won that,” he said of the steer that was shown by Chris Osborn of Atlanta, Illinois.

In 2015, Jordan Acres showed the Reserve National Champion Heifer in Louisville. Jordan Acres is already off to a good start this year, he said.

“Now it’s my kids and grandkids,” he said of the family of showmen. Two of his grandsons are showing at the Expo which runs from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26.

He has other work to do before that, He was hired by Apex Clean Energy as a land agent for their wind farm project in Piatt County about two years ago when he was 68 years old. They were pleased with how he helped his neighbors in Ford County and the company when a wind farm was set up near Sibley earlier.

Before the expo, Jordan is going to meet one of his landlords for the first time. His father had farmed the land for the family since 1968. The landowner lives in California and is going to meet Jordan in Las Vegas.

“I’ll be back for the expo, and we have calving so I can’t be gone for long,” he said. “My family has been farming here a long, long time.”

Jordan’s great-great-grandfather was the first homesteader in Drummer Townships in the mid-1850s.

It hasn’t always been easy.

“My wife (Terri) and I bought this farm in 1980. A year and a half later it was worth half what we paid for it,” he said of the challenging 1980s.

The family has traditionally been all about Shorthorns. Jordan was president of the American Shorthorn Association 20 years ago, is a past president of the Illinois Shorthorn Association, and was an active board member of the Land of Lincoln Purebred Livestock Breeder’s Association.

While a Shorthorn man, he isn’t averse to having another breed.

“One of my grandsons and I have a handful of Angus now,” he said.

He has seen the expo grow from the early days when it had nine breed sales and a prospect show for heifers and steers from across the country to the big Illinois Beef Association event it is today. He said a lot of credit for the success of the expo today goes back to the vision of the fellows involved in the early days including Cimeron Frost, Stan Prox, and Doug Turner.

“It’s gotten bigger and evolved. The guys instrumental in getting it started knew that youth in agriculture needed a way to exhibit their efforts. It’s not every kid that can be a star athlete,” he said.

Jordan, who was on the Illinois Beef Expo board for a decade until last year, has seen it evolve. Today the expo hosts Angus and Simmental sales. Fifteen years ago each breed had its breed sales, but the day of individual breed sales is drying up, he said. There are more online options today.

The junior show is now a two-ring show. Ring A is open to all Illinois and out-of-state exhibitors, while Ring B is open to Illinois exhibitors only. This year it will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26 with about 700 animals to be judged.

A grand champion steer has been selected since the inaugural event with the selection of a grand champion heifer added in 2012 and a top 5 selection added in 2013.

Another highlight of the expo is the Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale which has been a leader in introducing Illinois seedstock breeders and commercial cow-calf producers to the latest evaluation technologies and practices used by the beef industry, said Travis Meteer of University of Illinois Extension who runs the sale.

Over the past 54 years, 4,905 bulls have sold for over $9 million. The 2023 sale is Feb. 23 starting at 11 a.m.