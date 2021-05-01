Illinois beef producers optimistic for 2021

As the nation pulls out of the COVID-19 morass, the Illinois beef industry is regrouping and producers are expressing optimism.

“We saw some pretty significant setbacks economically for cattlemen across the country, and Illinois was no exception to that,” said Josh St. Peters, who raises cattle in McLean County. “We’ve been working through that, and I think the industry’s done a good job. We’ve seen cattle prices coming back up. There’s optimism in the marketplace. You hear that more and more as you talk to producers around the state, as well as economists.”

COVID affected every sector of the farm economy. As is the case with many crises, some good things may have emerged from the bad.

“During COVID, we’ve seen strong demand for beef consumption,” said St. Peters, who serves as executive vice president of the Illinois Beef Association. “One aspect of people being confined at home and cooking meals is an increase in beef consumption. The ease, convenience and flexibility of ways you can use beef at home has become evident.”

That doesn’t mean it’s been smooth sailing. Other factors have complicated the supply- and-demand curve and profitability. The pandemic led to a logjam at packers nationwide. In addition, corn and soybean prices have risen. The latter situation is not as big a problem for many producers in the Midwest, according to St. Peters.

“One of the things that may be different in Illinois than folks in the Texas Panhandle — and even Kansas and Oklahoma — is that many of our cattlemen may also be grain producers,” he said. “That helps profitability on the farm. We have a keen eye to what those increases look like.