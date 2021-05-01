Illinois beef producers optimistic for 2021

As the nation pulls out of the COVID-19 morass, the Illinois beef industry is regrouping and producers are expressing optimism.
“We saw some pretty significant setbacks economically for cattlemen across the country, and Illinois was no exception to that,” said Josh St. Peters, who raises cattle in McLean County. “We’ve been working through that, and I think the industry’s done a good job. We’ve seen cattle prices coming back up. There’s optimism in the marketplace. You hear that more and more as you talk to producers around the state, as well as economists.”
COVID affected every sector of the farm economy. As is the case with many crises, some good things may have emerged from the bad.
“During COVID, we’ve seen strong demand for beef consumption,” said St. Peters, who serves as executive vice president of the Illinois Beef Association. “One aspect of people being confined at home and cooking meals is an increase in beef consumption. The ease, convenience and flexibility of ways you can use beef at home has become evident.”
That doesn’t mean it’s been smooth sailing. Other factors have complicated the supply- and-demand curve and profitability. The pandemic led to a logjam at packers nationwide. In addition, corn and soybean prices have risen. The latter situation is not as big a problem for many producers in the Midwest, according to St. Peters.
“One of the things that may be different in Illinois than folks in the Texas Panhandle — and even Kansas and Oklahoma — is that many of our cattlemen may also be grain producers,” he said. “That helps profitability on the farm. We have a keen eye to what those increases look like.
“It’s almost like a boomerang effect. We saw depressed corn prices impact the ethanol industry. Six months ago you heard a lot of chatter about DDGs (dried distiller’s grains). They were harder to come by. Now we’re seeing corn take back off again. Our producers are sharpening their pencils and trying to understand what breakeven is going to look like.”
The packer logjam, labor shortage and higher grain prices revealed the demand for locally produced beef.
“In general, the biggest consternation — especially if they have freezer beef — has been getting their livestock to the lockers at the right time,” said University of Illinois Extension beef educator Teresa Steckler.
Indeed, some small processors are working on a backlog stretching into February and March of 2022.
The increase in prices for DDGs and other feed supplements has affected that market as well.
“A lot of guys I deal with aren’t buying the co-products right now because of the price,” Steckler said.
Like many organizations, the Illinois Beef Association was forced to scale back in-person events in 2020. That is changing. For example, the association’s summer conference will be back. It is scheduled for June 8-9 in East Peoria.
“Last year we had to cancel for obvious reasons and are really excited to get back to that,” said Betty Haynes, the association’s director of communications.
There will also be an in-person conference later in the summer. The IBA is teaming up with two other livestock groups to co-host the Illinois Livestock Leadership Institute, formerly known as the Illinois Pork Leadership Institute. The event — scheduled for June 28-July 1 — will take place at Des Moines, Iowa. It is a joint effort of IBA, the Illinois Pork Producers Association and Midwest Dairy.
“We always pick a location that is unique. This year it just happens to be in Iowa,” Haynes said.
Beef production in Illinois has dipped over the past few decades. Study results recently shared on the University of Illinois’ farmdoc website indicate that like all livestock, beef production in the state has fallen slightly since the 1960s. The national report, co-authored by ag economists from the University of Missouri and Ohio State, shows that beef cash receipts in Illinois fell by 3.5% over the past half-century.
The authors used data provided by USDA’s Economic Research Service. Receipts during the period of 2014 to 2018 were down compared to the period of 1965-69.