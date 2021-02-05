Illinois farm determines destinies early ahead of sale

From the time bulls are born, breeders already have a good idea which ones they will likely take to the annual Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale, said Curt Rincker, a Simmental and Angus beef producer in Shelby County.

Rincker Simmentals includes Curt and Pam, daughter Cari of Champaign, and son Brent of Shelbyville. Together they were named the Illinois Beef Association Beef Farm Family of the Year in 2014.

“We know quite a bit about a bull upon its birth and more after it is weaned,” Curt Rincker said.

Using expected progeny differences, or EPDs, which provide estimates of the genetic value of an animal as a parent, Rincker long ago chose which bulls to take to the sale, organized by University of Illinois Extension at the annual Illinois Beef Expo.

This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Feb. 25 sale has moved from its usual home at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield to Lowderman Auction Company in Colchester, Illinois.

Rincker said he likes attending the IPT Sale because it has specific health requirements “to allow buyers the utmost confidence,” he said.

The sale requests bulls be tested for Johne’s disease, trichomoniasis, bovine viral diarrhea and additional reporting from producers verifying vaccinations for a variety of diseases and parasite control measures, he said.

Rincker said the University of Illinois Extension and the university’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, current and former staff, have worked closely with cattle producers to make this event possible.