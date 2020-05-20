SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — In late May, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will begin surveying famers in Illinois and across the U.S. to estimate hog and pig inventory.
The survey will be used to determine inventories as of June 1, the size of the pig crop over the last three months, and future farrowing intentions.
“The survey will be mailed to farmers near the end of May. Farmers may return the survey by mail or online,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois State Statistician.
The USDA encourages farmers to respond online at www.agcounts.usda.gov.
Farmers may be contacted by phone during June if they have not returned their survey by mail or online.
“The survey shows that hog inventories in Illinois have been rising since 2014,” Schleusener explained.
NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified, as required by federal law.
Results will be published in the Hogs and Pigs Report, to be released on June 25 available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications. For more information call the NASS Heartland Regional Field Office at 800-551-1014.