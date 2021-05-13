Illinois livestock shows move toward normal

The animals in livestock competitions were real in 2020, but the judging was virtual.
As with many other things, competitive events were conducted through the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic. That is, if they were held at all. That may change in 2021.
“We are returning to in-person events right now,” said Carissa Nelson with Illinois 4-H. “We are going to be using safety guidelines provided by IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) and the University of Illinois. We’re going to go forward with those requirements. Units are also working with their county health departments.”
That’s good news for everyone involved following what was an unusual fair season. Competitive events, for the most part, were either canceled or drastically altered. With the development of vaccines and falling numbers of COVID infections, organizers are hoping things will get back to normal, or at least close to normal, this season.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced that the state fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin will be held this year, along with competitive events. Both were canceled in 2020.
“At the state fair we’re going to have all the normal junior shows and open shows that we normally have,” said department spokesperson Krista Lisser. “We don’t know what the mitigations look like right now. We’re in continuous communication with health departments.”
Carissa Davis, a University of Illinois Extension educator who oversees 4-H youth development for Logan, Menard and Sangamon counties, said that virtual events at least provided exhibitors with a platform last year, though it was an unusual and challenging experience.
“Last year, everything from the 4-H side was moved to a virtual platform,” Davis said. “Everyone was uploading videos, photos or reports. This year we will be going all in-person.”
The virtual shows were certainly different.
“It was definitely a first. It was a learning experience,” Davis said. “Those who did participate got something out of it. It had a different level of attendance than a live show. We had a fair number of exhibitors for both livestock and general projects.”
Judging was also virtual, done through video connections.
While at least one judge was comfortable with the process, he will be happy to get back to in-person events this year.
“There are some limitations. You may not get every angle you want,” said Travis Meteer, a University of Illinois Extension beef educator who judged cattle virtually in several shows. “But I always felt comfortable that I could still place them right. I could see the livestock good enough to give every kid a fair valuation.”
While he believes judging was fair and accurate, he missed the personal touch.
“The inability to compare animals side by side was the biggest challenge versus being in a live setting,” Meteer said. “And there was no interaction with the kids, so that’s totally different. That’s the fun part of judging shows. They get to show their work and interact with the judge.
“It’s definitely a different experience. I absolutely hope that every kid has the opportunity to participate in a live show this year.”
The Illinois State Fair hosts more than 80 open and junior livestock shows. Categories include beef, swine, dairy, sheep, goats, poultry and rabbits. Many county fairs will also be hosting in-person shows this year.
“There are positives and negatives of both,” Davis said. “So many things were taken away in the virtual events, but this was still an opportunity that was available.”
Lisser said that while in-person shows are on the schedule, there will be constant contact with health officials for guidelines on mitigation factors.
“The first priority is to keep people showing and the attendants healthy,” she said. “We’re encouraging people to get vaccinated. That’s the best way for us to get to the point where things are as normal as possible. That is not a requirement; it is a suggestion at this time.”