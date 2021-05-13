Illinois livestock shows move toward normal

The animals in livestock competitions were real in 2020, but the judging was virtual.

As with many other things, competitive events were conducted through the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic. That is, if they were held at all. That may change in 2021.

“We are returning to in-person events right now,” said Carissa Nelson with Illinois 4-H. “We are going to be using safety guidelines provided by IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) and the University of Illinois. We’re going to go forward with those requirements. Units are also working with their county health departments.”

That’s good news for everyone involved following what was an unusual fair season. Competitive events, for the most part, were either canceled or drastically altered. With the development of vaccines and falling numbers of COVID infections, organizers are hoping things will get back to normal, or at least close to normal, this season.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced that the state fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin will be held this year, along with competitive events. Both were canceled in 2020.

“At the state fair we’re going to have all the normal junior shows and open shows that we normally have,” said department spokesperson Krista Lisser. “We don’t know what the mitigations look like right now. We’re in continuous communication with health departments.”

Carissa Davis, a University of Illinois Extension educator who oversees 4-H youth development for Logan, Menard and Sangamon counties, said that virtual events at least provided exhibitors with a platform last year, though it was an unusual and challenging experience.