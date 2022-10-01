Illinois pig farmers promote pork, family traditions

SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.

They were recognized this year at the Illinois State Fair as the 2022 Illinois Pork Producer Farm Family of the Year.

“I was happy to see Darrell recognized for his hard work and dedication to pork producers and am very proud of him,” Laurie said.

Darrell helped on the farm as a teenager, but he said he was in college earning his degree in agricultural economics at the University of Illinois Urbana- Champaign when he started “to appreciate the idea of farming full-time.”

Today, Stitzel Hog Farm markets 10,000 pigs from their wean-to finish hog farm and grow 450 acres of corn.

“The corn is mostly for the hogs,” Darrell said.

The evolution of the farm and its buildings is proudly captured in a couple of aerial photos of the farm hanging in their home office.

Darrell’s parents, Dan and Paulette, took over the operation from his grandparents in the 1960s, building the first hog barn in 1972 and more in the 1980s. The family started as a farrow-to-finish operation with some outdoor production, Darrell said.

“Now we concentrate on one aspect,” he said.

Darrell started farming full time in 1990 and took over daily operations from his parents more than a decade ago. With the help of his cousin, Nathan Cluck, they manage farming operations today.

Over time, Darrell’s interest in the policy and promotion side of raising pork grew and he became active in the Carroll County Pork Association. That interest became a springboard to being elected to the Illinois Pork Producers Board of Directors. He served in each of the IPPA offices over a nine-year period and became its president in 2005.

Darrell took part in the National Pork Leadership Academy, where he said he learned more about pork production and marketing. He used that knowledge to speak at more than 30 Operation Main Street gatherings, telling the pork industry’s story and dispelling myths about the industry to his audiences.

“The two points we tried to get across is hog farms are environmentally friendly and that lean pork is healthy,” he said.

Being involved in IPPA gave him a lot of opportunities, including attending the Pork Leadership Academy. He said, he really learned a lot in a half dozen or so visits to Washington, D.C. In being part of the state and national pork associations, he said he learned to look at the pork industry as a bigger picture, instead of only how an individual issue would affect him directly.

“As a group, we (pork producers) are a consumer-driven industry,” he said.

For both Darrell and Laurie, it was a highlight to help Texas pork producers on Operation Snowball Express, a nonprofit to help families who lost a spouse or a parent in active duty. In the Lone Star State, pig farmers from Illinois and Texas served up food and interacted with the families.

“It was neat to be part of that. It is a great cause,” he said.

Brent School of Polo, Illinois, who was part of the Texas team, also worked with Darrell on the IPPA board of directors and nominated the Stitzels for the Illinois Pork Producer Farm Family of the Year award. His nomination included recognition of the Stitzels’ many efforts in pork promotion as well as for the many events they cook pork for.

In addition to being an active part of the pork industry, the couple embraces their community. Laurie, who recently retired from running a beauty salon in Polo, says she still does some hairdressing and is active with the Shannon Lions Club.

Darrell serves on the Farm Business Farm Management (FBFM) state board, is a township supervisor and recently stepped down from the Carroll County Board after a decade of service there.

Darrell, who started farming full time 30 years ago, said he looks forward to at least another decade working “in a successful business that has value.”