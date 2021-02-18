Illinois producers review year of challenges

At the Illinois Pork Producers Association annual meeting, held virtually Feb. 9, executive director Jennifer Tirey talked about what really happened after the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything and outlined plans for this year, taking into account the impact the pandemic has had on the pork industry and society.

Strong communication with producers will continue along with outreach to new legislators, she said. Outreach to politicians will extend to county board members.

Foreign animal disease prevention will remain a priority, Tirey said.

Collaboration with grocery stores and restaurants will continue, as will assistance to food banks, work with research partnerships and producer education, she said.

Although many of these issues were running in the background in 2020, the pandemic took the forefront as soon as stay-at-home orders came in March.

By April, IPPA donated 20,000 pounds of ground pork to nine regional food banks, recognizing the need, she said. A media campaign to “uplift restaurants” also kicked off in early spring.

It really “hit home” when major pork processing plants lost their harvesting capacity.

“Our world changed as an industry,” she said. About 310,000 hogs in Illinois were on hold for processing and more than 2.8 million nationally as processing slowed and hogs got heavier.

IPPA worked on waivers to help producers, including overweight hauling allowances.

“Depopulations became a reality in parts of the country,” Tirey said.

Mike Borgic, IPPA’s director of membership and outreach, personally delivered temperature scanners to the processing plant in Rantoul to help them remain open, Tirey said.