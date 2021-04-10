Illinois research produces super cow breed for hotter climates

The global center of research for tropical cattle has to be somewhere. “Why not Illinois?” says Matthew Wheeler, University of Illinois researcher and leader of a project that has successfully bred cattle to thrive in hot climates and produce 10 times as much milk as indigenous breeds.

University of Illinois researchers leading the Chessie Creek Farm Tropical-Adapted Cattle Project are in their fourth year of developing cattle that have both the powerful milk production capabilities of Holsteins and heat tolerance of the Gyr breed, found in South America and originally from India.

With the guidance of Wheeler and his team, the first U.S. Girolando heifer — five-eighths Holstein and three-eighths Gyr — was born in November 2020 at Chessie Creek Farms in Walterboro, South Carolina.

This heifer is expected to start producing milk in 2022 at least 10 times the rate of Gyr in their native habitat.

These calves and the many that follow are producing a herd of embryo donors that will provide tropical-adapted dairy cattle genetics to the developing world, Wheeler said. The goal is to double or triple milk production in countries with food shortages, he said.

Five Girolando calves have been born so far in the project, and about 120 more are expected by September, said Wheeler, a professor of biotechnology and reproductive sciences.

At least 50 people have been involved in all aspects of this project. In all, 1,000 animals, including cows and calves, currently have a role in this achievement, Wheeler said. The best Holsteins in the world and a small herd of pure Gyrs are the foundations of the new synthetic Girolando, he said.