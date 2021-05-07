Iowa bull ‘game changer’ for Red Angus

Mention the name Choctaw Chief 373 to Bob Hough, and there is a sense of reverence in his reply.

“He was the most important bull in the Red Angus breed, and that’s by a lot,” says Hough, a cattle industry author and historian who also served in leadership roles with the Red Angus and North American Limousin associations.

Choctaw Chief was born in Oklahoma in 1965, a product of legendary seedstock producer George Chiga’s line-breeding program. He was purchased in 1967, along with 40 heifer mates, to start Pioneer Seed Company’s Red Angus herd, ending up on the farm in Iowa.

Chiga grew up in Canada, and lived a colorful life that included wrestling in the 1936 Olympics and a spot on the Oklahoma State University wrestling team. Chiga never completed 10th grade, but graduated from OSU with a degree in animal science and an interest in genetics. He did his master’s work on inbreeding and out-breeding of swine and became a staunch proponent of line and inbreeding.

After volunteering for military service to gain U.S. citizenship, he returned to Oklahoma after World War II, teaching agriculture in Guthrie, Oklahoma. He and his wife Vernice had hoped to start their own cattle herd, and selected the Red Angus breed in 1949.

Chiga’s impact on the breed was formidable. At one time, nearly 95% of registered Red Angus cattle were descended from his Chiefline breeding program.

Hough says Pioneer intentionally bred Choctaw Chief to 20 of his daughters for the purpose of identifying deleterious genes — genes that would cause death, premature birth or some sort of physical defect.