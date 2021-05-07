Iowa bull ‘game changer’ for Red Angus

Mention the name Choctaw Chief 373 to Bob Hough, and there is a sense of reverence in his reply.
“He was the most important bull in the Red Angus breed, and that’s by a lot,” says Hough, a cattle industry author and historian who also served in leadership roles with the Red Angus and North American Limousin associations.
Choctaw Chief was born in Oklahoma in 1965, a product of legendary seedstock producer George Chiga’s line-breeding program. He was purchased in 1967, along with 40 heifer mates, to start Pioneer Seed Company’s Red Angus herd, ending up on the farm in Iowa.
Chiga grew up in Canada, and lived a colorful life that included wrestling in the 1936 Olympics and a spot on the Oklahoma State University wrestling team. Chiga never completed 10th grade, but graduated from OSU with a degree in animal science and an interest in genetics. He did his master’s work on inbreeding and out-breeding of swine and became a staunch proponent of line and inbreeding.
After volunteering for military service to gain U.S. citizenship, he returned to Oklahoma after World War II, teaching agriculture in Guthrie, Oklahoma. He and his wife Vernice had hoped to start their own cattle herd, and selected the Red Angus breed in 1949.
Chiga’s impact on the breed was formidable. At one time, nearly 95% of registered Red Angus cattle were descended from his Chiefline breeding program.
Hough says Pioneer intentionally bred Choctaw Chief to 20 of his daughters for the purpose of identifying deleterious genes — genes that would cause death, premature birth or some sort of physical defect.
“He scored a 100% — no issues with those calves,” Hough says. “There was none of the inbreeding depression you would normally see.”
He says the purchase of Choctaw Chief marked Pioneer’s entry into the cattle business.
“They wanted to get into the beef business in a big way,” Hough says. “Pioneer aimed to become a major player nationally.”
Choctaw Chief’s daughters boasted a stayability percentage in the 90s, a figure Hough says is extremely impressive.
“Choctaw Chief was a game changer for the Red Angus breed,” he says. “There was a study done by Colorado State University in the mid-’90s, and at that time, his direct genetic relationship to that calf crop was 9.38%. That’s a tremendous number.”
According to the Red Angus Association, Choctaw Chief currently has 3,259 direct progeny registered in the breed.
Hough says the popularity of Choctaw Chief and his progeny boosted the popularity of the Red Angus breed in Iowa and other states.
“Iowa was really the hotbed for the breed, and most of the breeders out there today can trace their start back to the Pioneer herd,” he says.
Eventually, Pioneer decided to move on from its efforts in the cattle industry. Choctaw Chief was sold in 1976 to a producer in Tennessee.
“He was 11 years old and still producing offspring when he was sold,” Hough says. “That’s pretty impressive.”
He says Choctaw Chief’s semen is still available to purchase more than four decades after his death.
“It’s expensive as all get out,” Hough says. “Some of his sons are still around and producing offspring. He was a truly impressive bull, and what he helped start in 1967 continues today.”