Iowa researchers trace antibiotic resistance in manure

Manure management could be the key in decreasing the development of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics.

A team of researchers at Iowa State University were recently awarded a $1 million grant from USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to study how technologies can decrease development of those bacteria.

Adina Howe, an ag engineer with ISU and principal investigator on the grant, says this grant will allow researchers to build on work showing how livestock production interacts with complex factors, such as environmental processes, to contribute to antibiotic resistance.

“As antibiotic resistance has become more of a global threat, more research funding is becoming available,” she says.

She says roughly 70% of all antibiotic usage involves livestock.

Antibiotic resistance is the process by which disease-causing bacteria develop the ability to protect themselves against medications used to stop them. Antibiotic resistance poses a growing threat to human, animal and environmental health because the speed of resistance currently outstrips the speed with which new antibiotics are being developed, Howe says.

This trend could limit the availability of treatments for a range of maladies and infections, both in humans and animals.

“The reason this is so important is we cannot discover new antibiotics fast enough to fill in for the medications that are losing their effectiveness,” she says.

The focus of the research will be manure management, Howe says.

“Can we stop this by treating manure before it gets to the field?” she says.