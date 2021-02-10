Lessons learned from COVID-19 apply to FMD

Every day someone seems to learn something during the COVID-19 pandemic which will help another part of society.

Such is the case for controlling foot-and-mouth disease.

Danelle Bickett-Weddle, Iowa State University lead public health veterinarian, said many things learned in the human pandemic can help in prevention and management of a foreign animal disease outbreak, specifically FMD.

“FMD could cause more of a market disruption than COVID-19,” she said at the virtual Driftless Region Beef Conference Jan. 27.

An outbreak of FMD, which affects cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, sheep, pigs and goats, could affect food availability, animal welfare and economic viability of operations, she said.

FMD is not a food safety or public health risk, she emphasized, but it can have serious consequences nationally and internationally.

If FMD was found in the U.S., it would cause a huge disruption in international trade, Bickett- Weddle said. She reminded attendees of the economic impact for Japan.

Today the public has a better understanding of viral disease and its impacts because of COVID-19, she said.

“COVID-19 was a great practice run,” she said.

It’s been like a walk-through with COVID-19 to understand some of the processes for managing major disease outbreaks, she said. The main tools to fight it are to “stop movement,” just as was done with COVID-19 in the early shutdowns.

Contact tracing and asymptomatic transmission of the disease, both of which the public learned about during the novel coronavirus pandemic, are relevant in controlling FMD as well, she said.