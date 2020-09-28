SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Even face coverings couldn’t hide the joy of many young people attending the first weekend of the Illinois Junior Livestock Expo Sept. 11.
In some cases, it even looked like the sheep were smiling at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
While many still expressed disappointment that the Illinois State Fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, they said they were happy to get a chance to show the animals they had been training all summer, said Jerry Costello, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, who attended livestock shows on both weekends the expo was held.
For those who would age out, if they couldn’t show this year, they wouldn’t get to, Costello said. One of those young people who really stood out to him was Peyton Ritchie of Kankakee County, who won Reserve Champion for her steer.
“She was so thankful. She thanked us five different times,” he said.
In many cases attending the Illinois State Fair and other livestock shows is a family activity, as it was for Rodney Knittel, who was preparing sheep for show with his son Carson, 16, of Greenfield, Illinois. The rest of the family would be arriving after school.
“Bre (Breanna, 18) has been showing since she was 6 years old,” said Knittel, while Cole, 10, has a lot of shows ahead of him.
The proud dad said his children devote a lot of their time to the sheep.
“They aren’t involved in sports. This is what they do. This is important to them,” he said.
The Knittel family of southwestern Illinois raises 40-50 ewes and shows extensively across the Midwest
“For our family, the Illinois State Fair or this alternative show is the culmination of the season,” Knittel said.
They attended several shows this year including one in Stillwater, where Carson won supreme champion ewe and Bre showed the supreme reserve champion.
Megan Beckmier and her son Ryker of Atwood in Piatt Countywere nearby doing show prep. Ryker’s yearling ewe was last year’s supreme champion at the junior show at the state fair. He said she likely wouldn’t win this year, but it was nice to have her along. Her sister has been the big winner this year.
Beckmier, an agriculture teacher, said she and her family did as much traveling to sheep shows this year as ever, including to other states.
Despite the changes during the pandemic, she said the shows were fun and the competition was good.
The first weekend of the Illinois show bought 1,033 entries including sheep and cattle, and the second weekend, Sept. 18-20, with swine, dairy cattle and meat goats, brought another 1,200, Costello said.
That’s about half the number that usually participates in the Illinois State Fair, but with all the challenges right now, he said it was definitely a success. Despite all the barriers and roadblocks this year, the youth livestock show went on.
“It shows how resilient agriculture is,” he said. “They improve, adapt and overcome.”
Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, head of the Rural Affairs Council for Illinois, was also on hand to congratulate the youths as she tours the state promoting expanded broadband.
Some youths weren’t able to attend the fair because of school tests or other events, but some brought their work with them.
“I ran into a couple of kids with their iPads doing online school while at the fairgrounds,” Costello said.
He said how difficult it had been to cancel both the state fairs, but it had to be done for public safety. He said he was pleased in working with the governor’s office, Illinois Department of Health, Sangamon Country Health Department, and state fairgrounds manager Kevin Gordon who kept adjusting as things changed.
A junior horse show was held the last weekend of August and the first of September at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in southern Illinois as well.
The theme this year is “Building our Future.” It highlighted the work the kids put in.
“These kids are the future,” Costello said.