PERRY, Ill. — The cheapest way to feed a cow is when she feeds herself, said Travis Meteer, University of Illinois beef Extension educator.
“One great way to extend the grazing season is corn stalk grazing. It’s a no brainer,” he said on a warm Nov. 5 evening not far from where about 200 cattle grazed at the Orr Beef Research Center.
Corn stalk grazing is cheap. Even with a supplement, it is less than $1 a day, he said.
Rotational grazing and cover crops can also be great ways to extend the grazing season, Meteer said.
Feed costs represent more than 60% of the total costs of cow-calf production, and the most expensive time for feed is in the winter when most grasses are dormant. While providing low-cost feeds is important, it is also essential to have nutritional balance, he said.
Weather and environment should be considered when formulating balanced rations, Meteer said. This fall has been dry, but he said it’s important to remember that cold, wet rains increase a cow’s nutrient use as she tries to keep warm.
“Cold rain is worse than snow,” he said.
Mud is also a factor. A small level of mud can reduce average daily gain by 7%. A deeper mud problem can reduce ADG by more than 28%, he said.
Hay remains a regular part of most diets, but how it is stored and fed can make a difference in quality, waste and cost, Meteer said. About one third of the wasted hay is in the outer 6 inches of a 66-inch-diameter hay bale stored outside, he said.
Hay stored on the ground outside has between 5 and 20% loss, compared to between 3 and 15% loss when elevated. Loss can be reduced to between 2 and 4% if it is covered and elevated. Under a roof, loss can be between 2 and 5%, and in an enclosed barn it is less than 2%.
“But be careful with wet hay in a barn,” said Meteer, who said he uses a good hay shed.
How the hay and feed is served also affects costs. The Orr Center limits the time cows eat.
“It minimizes hay waste,” Meteer said.
Research shows cows can eat their fill in six to nine hours, but limit feeding cattle requires good fences and more nutrient-dense feedstuffs, he said.
The type of bale feeder also makes a big difference with hay waste. A cradle feeder has almost 15% waste, a trailer feeder about 11% waste, a ring feeder about 6% and a cone 3.5%, he said.
Money can often be saved by including byproducts, such as corn gluten feed or distillers grains from local sources.
In the calculations for a sample diet, he estimated the cost of corn at $3.75/bu.; dry CGF at $150/ton; and wet CGF at $35/ ton. He estimated corn silage at $42/ton; dry DDGS at $165/ton; modified wet DGS at $75/ton, corn stalks at $65/ton and soybean meal at $367/ton.
The price of hay varies, with alfalfa hay costing about $110/ton, good grass hay about $80/ton and poor hay with mature fescue at $65/ ton.
So the diet for a 1,300 pound cow can range from $1.07 to $4.50 per day. If cows were fed for 120 days, the high-cost diet for a dry cow would be $410 more per cow.
That difference could certainly be a “make or break” decision when it comes to profit, he said.
Such economic decisions also need to factor in the costs of feed additives to complete the diet.
There is no ideal feeding strategy, Meteer said.
“Decide which one fits your operation,” he said.
During the field day, Extension specialists and other experts updated beef producers about research on bypass protein in creep feed, Vitamin C and calf stress, extended dry lot housing, and insurance options.
Visitors toured the Orr Beach Research Center barns, getting a look at the facility design and specialized chutes.