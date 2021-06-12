Manual labor problems drive dairies to more tech solutions

ST. ROSE, Ill. — Paul Meyer still gets to work at 4 a.m. every day. But he doesn’t face the same stresses he did a decade ago.

That’s when the Clinton County dairy farmer replaced his parlors with robotic milkers and an automated feeding system. He still works long hours, but he appreciates the valuable assistance from workers who never call in sick, get tired or complain.

He’s convinced he made the right decision 10 years ago. But the transition is not always seamless.

“It’s a piece of equipment that operates 24 hours a day. You have to come to terms with that,” Meyer said.

Modern technology has its attractions. But old-style dairies are still plugging along, and high-tech doesn’t necessarily mean high profit.

“Some of our more profitable farms tend to be on the low-tech route,” said Larry Tranel, a dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension in eastern Iowa. “We have some very successful small- to medium-size farms that would not be classified as high tech. They have what we would call parlor technology. There continue to be low-cost ways to remodel facilities, to milk cows. That will continue to be a part of the dairy industry.”

Fewer than 5% of dairy farms in the Midwest incorporate robotic milkers, according to an Iowa State University study.

The return on investment in robotic milk production — Meyer’s four machines cost $200,000 each — varies. Production can be higher. A study by Western Illinois University determined cows milked by robots produce five additional pounds of milk daily. Some benefits are less tangible, such as flexibility for the producer. But the biggest impetus driving the trend may be difficulty finding labor, an issue increasing in agriculture overall.