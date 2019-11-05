GENOA, Ill. — Drew Kuhn knows a photo of a cute piglet can make a person smile, and that’s a good starting point to talk about agriculture today, especially to people who are not connected to farming.
The fourth-generation on a Dekalb County farm in northern Illinois, Kuhn is aware consumers often are not directly connected to farming today. So he is active in telling the farming story through social media, posting photos of pigs on his Instagram account,@kuhnfarms.
He has a lot of opportunity to see cute pigs every day while helping on the family farm near here. The farm markets 3,400 pigs a year as well as growing corn, soybeans and wheat. His full-time job is on a farm based in Shannon, Illinois, that markets 100,000 pigs a year.
“I see a lot of pigs each day,” he says.
He will be a guest speaker at an upcoming event sponsored by the Illinois Pork Producers Association to help others who what to start sharing farming stories on social media or who want to do it better.
The Social Advocate Training event is set for Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at IPPA headquarter, 6411 S. 6th St. in Springfield, Ill.
The event is intended for those who are actively advocating on social media or those are interested in learning how to do so, said Jenny Jackson, IPPA director of communications.
The training includes lessons on taking better photos with your phone, an update on issues in Illinois, tips for sharing resonating stories and ideas for how to put these skills to work.
The training is free with funding from National Pork Board and IPPA, Jackson said. For more information, contact 217-529-3100 or register online at il.pork.com. Registration deadline is Nov. 12.