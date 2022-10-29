NCBA policy leader sees story-telling challenge for industry

Gene Copenhaver is a fifth-generation cattleman in southwest Virginia. Along with managing his family’s stocker operation with his son, Will, Copenhaver’s 38 years of experience as an agriculture loan officer helped prepare him for several roles in the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

He has been both vice chair and chair of the NCBA’s Tax and Credit Committee and both vice chair and chair of its International Trade Committee before becoming NCBA’s policy division vice chair.

Copenhaver graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in animal science. He and his wife, Jodi, have three adult children and their first grandchild was born in September.

IFT: Tell us about your family farm today.

COPENHAVER: We have a stocker operation, all steers. We buy the steers at about 475 pounds, from July to November. We double their weight with most weight coming on during spring and summer grazing. All are grass fed in the hills of southwest Virginia about 20 miles from the Tennessee line. About 85% of the steers we buy are black-hided with some Charolais and reds. We sort by weight and color when they’re turned out on grass in the spring. We feed them some concentrate in the winter to keep them going.

We depend on grass here. There’s not a lot of row crops — mostly corn silage for livestock. We sell them at 900 to 1,000 lbs. to feeder farms, mostly in Illinois and Iowa. About 90% of our cattle go to farmers and feeders there. We love Illinois and Iowa farmer-feeders. I’ve visited before and I’d like to go back and see cattle there again. As for marketing, we negotiate prices. Most of our cattle are sold by treaty.

IFT: Midwest farm groups have visited Delmarva (a region including parts of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia) to learn how farmers there have adapted to more stringent environmental rules for raising crops and livestock. Why is your area such a leader in environmental and transparency issues and what can we learn from you?

COPENHAVER: Most of Virginia is in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Chesapeake Bay is an example for all of the U.S. on water management. We have denser population than in most of the Midwest, so producers are closer to more people and we have more eyes looking at us. We are also close to Washington D.C. When I was president of the Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, I had to work on issues including how cattle were being treated, fencing and grazing.

All cattlemen are in the business to continue the business sustainably. We have to be good stewards of the land to do that. There are some voluntary conservation programs in this country, but we can do a better job. We are not where we need to be. Our operation takes part in voluntary programs here.

IFT: What are the challenges?

COPENHAVER: Our biggest problem in the beef industry is telling our story. We also need to make sure there is not government over-reach in regulations. WOTUS is a good example we are working on now as the Supreme Court heard arguments in the Sackett v. EPA case a few days ago, with the decision to come out in the spring. Nine out of 10 farmers are involved in conservation — the ones who aren’t won’t be in business.

IFT: From the national perspective, how do issues differ in various regions of the U.S.?

COPENHAVER: I think the biggest differences are based on weather and production systems. I’ve seen some drought areas when I was out speaking in Nevada and Wyoming this year. It’s pretty depressing to hear about those drier areas. At the same time, they know how to run their operations for dry weather. Even in stocker or cow-calf operations, they can do things so many different ways, on different terrain, with different weather and different markets.

We don’t usually feed cattle in Virginia, but there were some new cattle feeders during the pandemic. We usually ship our cattle to the Midwest or even Canada to find our markets. However the price of diesel has changed our basis.

But some things are the same. I’ve been lucky to travel with this position and have learned that small-town U.S.A. is the same anywhere. They take you in whether it’s in southwest Virginia or southwest Missouri and treat you like family.

IFT: With your experience in trade and international issues, what do you see as countries we should be cultivating relationships with?

COPENHAVER: We are cultivating relationships with the UK again. Right now NCBA staff is in Paris and heading to the UK. We also need to continue working with Asian countries, especially Japan and Korea. We had some positive changes in the Japan agreement this year. We are shipping more to China, but to me personally, it scares me how much we depend on China.

We should focus anywhere the middle class is moving up and wanting more protein. Where that is happening, beef is their choice.

IFT: Please update us on price transparency issues.

COPENHAVER: It’s huge for industry. We know it’s needed. We had a lot of NCBA committees on marketing issues in the summer of 2020. The consensus is mandatory limits is not what we need. It would hurt smaller producers more than corporations. We need to look at cattle contracts a lot better. Livestock mandatory reporting strikes a better balance in reporting market information and protecting individual prices. We need to be more transparent as an industry on what’s going on.

IFT: What do you see as NCBA’s greatest victory since you’ve been involved?

COPENHAVER: I can think of a couple of things. Having the frank discussion about marketing and transparency is one. Maintaining stepped-up basis to allow heirs to reduce their capital gains taxes and not have to lose part of farm with death in family is another. We’re also starting to tell our story better.

NCBA’s sustainable committee is leading the way on this. As you know, there are a lot of people who would like to put us out of business and all of animal agriculture in general. Telling our story is important.

IFT: Anything else you would like to tell farmers in Illinois, Missouri and Iowa?

COPENHAVER: I want them to keep on feeding cattle and we will continue to send them good-quality cattle from Virginia to feed.