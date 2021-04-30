Outlook bright for beef industry

Like most sectors of agriculture, COVID-19 took a bite out of the cattle industry. But nearly 14 months after the start of the pandemic, Dan Loy sees brighter days ahead.
“COVID hit the Iowa cattle especially hard, and January’s (USDA) cattle numbers were down more in Iowa than the U.S. numbers,” says Loy, an Iowa State University Extension beef specialist and director of the Iowa Beef Center. “But with what we are seeing now, I think we’re poised to do very well.”
According to the USDA numbers, the total cattle inventory in Iowa on Jan. 1, 2021, was 3.65 million head, down 5.2% from a year ago. Iowa ranks 8th nationally in total numbers, and 4th nationally in cattle on feed, trailing Texas, Nebraska and Kansas.
A total of 1.722 million fed cattle were marketed in Iowa in 2020.
Loy says COVID not only forced temporary shutdowns of processing plants, but says the demand for ethanol co-products made finding feed more difficult. He says rising corn prices will also impact beef production.
As consumers worried about finding beef and local meat lockers booked for the foreseeable future, Loy says more consumers began to appreciate the high-quality beef produced in Iowa.
Foreign customers also demanded more beef, resulting in a spike in beef exports, Loy says.
Because of that demand, he believes Iowa should eventually produce more beef.
“Right now, we are only marketing 25% of fed beef in Iowa,” Loy says. “There is an opportunity to increase packing capacity. We are seeing National Beef add a shift at Tama, and I’m hearing talk of new, smaller plants being considered. We have the cattle here to market more in-state.”
He says as the ethanol industry continues to recover, that should help ensure an adequate supply of distillers and other co-products for beef rations.
If futures prices are an indicator, 2021 looks very good for the cattle industry, says Lee Schulz, ISU Extension livestock marketing specialist.
He says feeder cattle prices have rebounded from 2020 numbers, adding that a smaller calf crop over the past two years has sparked a return to profitability for cow-calf producers.
Schulz says fed cattle prices have remained fairly steady, but that market has been strengthening in recent weeks. The issue, he says, is feed cost.
“We are dealing with much higher costs than we were a year ago, and that is eroding profits,” he says. “Corn futures are higher, and there is a very strong export demand, as well as a strong demand from the feed sector.”
Schulz says he expects consumer demand for beef to remain strong through 2021.
U.S. Beef Industry Statistics
- January 1, 2021, cattle inventory: 93,594,500 (-0.2%)
- 9.440 million dairy cows (+1.0%)
- 35.136 million head calf crop (-1.3%)
- 2020 estimated economic impact: $62.014 billion in farm gate cash receipts
- 2017 number of cow herds: 768,542 (2017 Census)
- 89% of cow herds have less than 100 cows
Exports
- 2020 beef and beef variety exports: 1.255 million metric tons (2.767 billion pounds) worth $7.649 billion
Top export markets: Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Hong Kong/China, Canada
Top 5 States for Cattle on Feed (Jan. 1, 2021)
1. Texas: 2.89 million head; -3.0%
2. Nebraska: 2.72 million head; +4.6%
3. Kansas: 2.66 million head; +3.1%
4. Iowa: 1.17 million head; -9.3%
5. Colorado: 1.14 million head; +1.8%
- Feedyard cost of gain: $0.78/lb. from 2014-18, $0.80/lb. in 2019, and $0.77/lb. in 2020
- Average producer age: 57.4 beef cattle ranching and farming; 54.5 cattle feedlots
- 32.151 million head of cattle harvested under USDA inspection in 2020. Average dressed weight 832 pounds.