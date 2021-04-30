Outlook bright for beef industry

Like most sectors of agriculture, COVID-19 took a bite out of the cattle industry. But nearly 14 months after the start of the pandemic, Dan Loy sees brighter days ahead.

“COVID hit the Iowa cattle especially hard, and January’s (USDA) cattle numbers were down more in Iowa than the U.S. numbers,” says Loy, an Iowa State University Extension beef specialist and director of the Iowa Beef Center. “But with what we are seeing now, I think we’re poised to do very well.”

According to the USDA numbers, the total cattle inventory in Iowa on Jan. 1, 2021, was 3.65 million head, down 5.2% from a year ago. Iowa ranks 8th nationally in total numbers, and 4th nationally in cattle on feed, trailing Texas, Nebraska and Kansas.

A total of 1.722 million fed cattle were marketed in Iowa in 2020.

Loy says COVID not only forced temporary shutdowns of processing plants, but says the demand for ethanol co-products made finding feed more difficult. He says rising corn prices will also impact beef production.

As consumers worried about finding beef and local meat lockers booked for the foreseeable future, Loy says more consumers began to appreciate the high-quality beef produced in Iowa.

Foreign customers also demanded more beef, resulting in a spike in beef exports, Loy says.

Because of that demand, he believes Iowa should eventually produce more beef.

“Right now, we are only marketing 25% of fed beef in Iowa,” Loy says. “There is an opportunity to increase packing capacity. We are seeing National Beef add a shift at Tama, and I’m hearing talk of new, smaller plants being considered. We have the cattle here to market more in-state.”