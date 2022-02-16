Panel advises producers on marketing beef

CLINTON, Ill. — There are as many ways to market beef as there are ways to cook it.

A butcher, a grocer, an auction owner, a beef producer and a registered cattle expert all have different ways to market their products. They shared experiences at a recent beef marketing event at Martin Auction in Clinton, Illinois. All said building relationships — with customers and each other — is key to success.

Sam Arnold, who farms about 1,000 acres and has a small cow-calf herd near Clinton, came up with the theme for this meeting. The Prairie Beef Association board member said he wanted to hear how others managed beef marketing during the pandemic period, and how it changed their businesses and future plans.

The Prairie Beef Association of DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties is an affiliate chapter of the Illinois Beef Association.

Labor issue

Matt Witte knows both sides of beef marketing. He is operations manager at Bloomington Meats, a custom processing and retail store, and his family raise their own cattle.

During the pandemic disruptions in spring 2020, their processing operations were booked the rest of the year in two or three days, he said.

In the past they served central Illinois producers and customers mostly near Bloomington.

“Now people haul from the Quad Cities and people drive from even further,” he said.

The businesses capacity is dictated by the amount of labor they have, he said.