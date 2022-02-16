Panel advises producers on marketing beef

CLINTON, Ill. — There are as many ways to market beef as there are ways to cook it.
A butcher, a grocer, an auction owner, a beef producer and a registered cattle expert all have different ways to market their products. They shared experiences at a recent beef marketing event at Martin Auction in Clinton, Illinois. All said building relationships — with customers and each other — is key to success.
Sam Arnold, who farms about 1,000 acres and has a small cow-calf herd near Clinton, came up with the theme for this meeting. The Prairie Beef Association board member said he wanted to hear how others managed beef marketing during the pandemic period, and how it changed their businesses and future plans.
The Prairie Beef Association of DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties is an affiliate chapter of the Illinois Beef Association.
Labor issue
Matt Witte knows both sides of beef marketing. He is operations manager at Bloomington Meats, a custom processing and retail store, and his family raise their own cattle.
During the pandemic disruptions in spring 2020, their processing operations were booked the rest of the year in two or three days, he said.
In the past they served central Illinois producers and customers mostly near Bloomington.
“Now people haul from the Quad Cities and people drive from even further,” he said.
The businesses capacity is dictated by the amount of labor they have, he said.
Educating customers
Jon Groves, meat manager of the Save A Lot grocery store in Clinton, says it has been tough the last couple of years to keep meat on the shelf.
But he is able to do so with three or four different vendors and hires high school students to stock the selves.
He sees part of his job as educating people when they are buying beef.
Building relationships
Ross Albert is a first-generation farmer who bought his first cattle at age 14, and who also works in ag lending.
He wasn’t sure if he could cash-flow raising cattle. He penciled it out and grass-fed cattle work on his land near Heyworth. But Albert chose not to keep the grass-fed certification so he can keep the mothers in good condition with a little grain as needed. His customers are comfortable with his choices and are happy to buy from him.
He relies on people who have bought from him and people who learn of his reputation instead of marketing on social media.
On the other hand, one of Rachel Marx’s favorite tools to let buyers know about events at the Arthur Sale Barn is Facebook. She and her husband, Paul Marx, a veterinarian, bought the sale barn in 2014.
She says Facebook has served their business well because of the ability to update information quickly.
Arthur Sale Barn has 10,500 followers from Idaho to New Jersey, she said. She gets 3,000 people checking in a day before a sale.
Personal visits
Ryan Haefner, who grew up in northwestern Illinois, established a love for Simmental cattle at a young age. After graduating from Illinois State University in 2005, he worked with the Rockefeller’s renowned Hudson Pines Simmental herd in New York from 2007 to 2018.
Back in Clinton, Illinois, he has built the Schick Haefner Cattle Company with his partners and works in specialized cattle feed with the Bellflower Feed Mill.
“It always boils down to genetics. They won’t let you down even when times are tough,” he said.
It’s important to know what the customers need and want, not just make choices according to what you like. When it’s possible, do herd visits, he said. It builds relationships and helps both parties be successful in the long term.
“You want your face and name to be familiar,” Haefner said. “In the registered business, you have to stand beside your customer.”
It’s important to find a way to solve a problem so the next time that customer walks into a coffee shop with friends, he talks about how you found the best solution possible, he said.
“They have 1,000 other places they could go. They are buying from you. It’s not just the bull they are buying,” he said.
Pandemic shake-up
James Toohill of Toohill Seed & Beef Service raises “source-verified, hormone-free beef” on their family farm. They have been shipping meat further away during the pandemic — as far as Alaska.
Before the pandemic, an average customer spent about $25 each purchase. During the rush, many spent $300 each time.
Eighteen years ago, people didn’t care where their beef came from. Now they like terms like natural, organic and hormone-free to describe their beef, he said.
Facebook has helped with his marketing. It has worked well in telling the Toohill family story. But he avoids getting into political or other debates with customers on social media.
‘They know our brand’
Katie Sellmeyer, joint owner of Edgecombe Farms and E/S Cattle in Maroa, says the pandemic really “woke people up.” It got them to think about where their food comes from and the beef industry thinking about the food chain.
The Sellmeyers sell different cuts at different times of the year. The grilling cuts are for the summer. At that time of year, moms also want cuts to make something fast.
“We don’t have a store front. I don’t wish to have. Our store front is us,” she said of selling their product from trailers. “They (customers) place an order, they pick it up. They know our brand. They see our kids in the show rings.”
Conversing with customers
Wes and Sara Hornback, who raise cattle on Sunset Acres on the edge of Monticello, often have conversations with their customers. People are welcome to come to the farm in Piatt County.
“We get a lot of good questions,” she said.
Their conversations with customers help them know what they want to buy.
Wes is glad to give tips to grillers about how to best cook something.
The Hornbacks are involved in the community and people recognize them. They often bring their grill and provide samples at community events.
“It’s more than just buying meat, it’s a service that sets us apart,” Wes said.