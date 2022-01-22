Pig farmer adapts to changing markets

ALTAMONT, Ill. — When challenges in the supply chain may have caused some farmers to reconsider their career producing pork, they propelled Alan Kollmann to adapt.

Rewind to March 2020. Consumers saw bare shelves. Suddenly more people were aware of where their food came from.

“COVID scared people,” Kollmann said.

There was a bigger demand to sell two to 20 pigs at a time.

“We noticed more demand in the feeder pig market,” Kollmann said.

So, the third-generation farmer adjusted his herd. Previously, it was a mostly farrow-to-finish operation. Now they have two sides of the operation: farrow to feeder and feeder to finish.

Word of mouth and networking, with a little help from Facebook, helped him let people know that Kollmann Hog Farm in Effingham County had pigs available.

“The biggest thing you want is quality,” he said.

You want to raise the best pigs so they can be sold as the best pork chops, Kollmann said.

He keeps in touch with the buyers, especially those who are new, checking in when they first get the pigs. He touches base again when the pigs get close to market. He believes in continued contact.

Kollmann grew up with pigs and was heavily involved in 4-H as a youth. When he studied swine management at John Wood Community College in Quincy, he said he was inspired by good teachers.

Kollmann and his wife Michelle have four children, ages 12 to 20. He said he enjoys working with them and seeing what each sibling is best at on the farm.