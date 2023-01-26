Pork expo a one-day event in 2023

The Illinois Pork Expo will include all its usual highlights of meetings, speakers exhibits and chats with legislators at the BOS Center in Springfield, but this year all be sandwiched into a one-day event on Feb. 7.

The pork expo had traditionally been a two-day show, but the new timing should make it easier for vendors and farmers to attend, said Kent Blunier, a new IPPA director and pig farmer in Forrest, Illinois. Board members and staff will stay longer to work on issues and plans.

The annual event is held to showcase the outstanding producers and businesses in the pork industry in one centralized location in Springfield. The trade show floor also serves as the back drop for the Legislative Reception held in the evening.

The keynote speaker will be Jeff Edwards, quality systems manager for the U.S. supply chain for McDonald’s, said Lana Shovlin director of communications for the Illinois Pork Producers Association,

It is always a good opportunity for producers and legislators to interact. Blunier said every year, a legislator comments with surprise about the size and importance of the pork industry on the state, after talking to farmers and seeing the exhibits.

The IPPA annual meeting will be held at 9 a.m. The trade show will be open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the legislative reception, awards and auction will be from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Admission to the IL Pork Expo is free, but pre-registration is requested by Jan. 31. After that, registration can be completed on site. Register at www.ilpork.com