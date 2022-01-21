Pork industry looks to address labor shortage

Chad Leman, a third-generation Woodford County, Illinois, pork producer, appreciates the value of a good employee. Consequently, he often finds them.
One of those employees, Dan Phillips of Eureka, was chosen as the Illinois Pork Producers Association’s first Employee Spotlight of the Year winner. He will be recognized at the Pork Expo in Springfield in February.
Farm owners and employers nominate on-farm employees for the monthly “spotlight” award, and winners receive a grilling set, recognition on social media, and are entered to win the grand prize to be announced in October 2022.
The challenge to find good farm employees was apparent in the pork industry long before the widespread labor shortage gained national attention during the pandemic, and the IPPA saw a need to recognize good employees, said Leman, a member of the IPPA executive board.
“Sometimes good employees are taken for granted,” he said. “We don’t like to refer to our employees as farm hands. We call them employees and team members.”
The term “farm hand” evokes the image of a pitch fork and bib overalls. Employees today have computers and communication skills, he said.
“The most important is their work ethic,” Leman said.
As well as marketing 100,000 pigs a year, the Lemans grow corn and soybeans and have run a Pioneer seed dealership since 1991.
The farm’s diversity gives employees a variety of work to do. Employees are cross trained in cropping, feed mill operation, trucking and pig flow.
“All employees have a commercial driver’s license,” Leman said.
Dan Phillips, the farm operation’s manager, said he enjoys that diversity. It’s more than working in the barn.
“I get to see the pigs come in and the pigs go out. I do all aspects of helping with the field work and spraying and feed mill work,” said Phillips, who calls himself “a jack of all trades.”
Phillips said he doesn’t think some people realize how much variety there is on a pig farm with the sow side, the crop side and trucking. He thinks more people might be interested in such a job if they understood that.
When looking for work, Phillips knew immediately that he didn’t want an office job. He’s not made for sitting at a desk all day, he said. He grew up on a farm and enjoyed doing chores with his dad.
Phillips likes being depended upon. He lives on the Leman farm.
“If an alarm goes off, I’m right there to help. It’s piece of mind for Chad,” he said.
There are some downsides. When Phillips sees an ice storm coming, he knows he will likely have to get up and help no matter what. But he gets up and gets the problem solved or work done.
If he were to give a new employee any advice, Phillips said he’d want to let them know they have to stick with it to move up the chain of command.
Phillips, who has worked for the Lemans for 16 years, “is usually the first to show up at work and the last to go home,” said Leman, who was happy to see Phillips honored for his hard work by being named employee of the year.
“We are blessed to have him employed with us this length of time,” said Leman, who has six employees.
These employees work with the Leman family members, including his father, Keith, who turns 70 in March, his wife Staci, their oldest daughter Tessa, 22, who recently graduated with an ag business degree, and their three younger daughters – Darbie, Sofie and Sierra.
“We’re not fancy. But we have good communication. That’s one of our best characteristics,” Leman said.
He said his best luck finding new employees comes from word of mouth in the community and from working with local college ag departments. There is a good pipeline from high school and community college programs.
“We’ve had some good finds,” he said.
Leman appreciates good employees and their potential to move up, partially due to his own family history. His grandfather was hired by a widow to take care of her crops and livestock. He worked his way up to farming himself, with Leman’s dad following suit and building the pig portion of the operation.
To keep good employees once you find them, a farmer must have competitive wages, fair benefits and understand the employee’s needs, said Alan Kollmann, IPPA president, also a third-generation Effingham County farmer.
While his farm is staffed by family, he is well aware of the need for good employees and working relationships.
“We’re at work at least a third of our life,” he said. “How you react to someone having a bad day may mean if you keep them or not.”