Pork industry looks to address labor shortage

Chad Leman, a third-generation Woodford County, Illinois, pork producer, appreciates the value of a good employee. Consequently, he often finds them.

One of those employees, Dan Phillips of Eureka, was chosen as the Illinois Pork Producers Association’s first Employee Spotlight of the Year winner. He will be recognized at the Pork Expo in Springfield in February.

Farm owners and employers nominate on-farm employees for the monthly “spotlight” award, and winners receive a grilling set, recognition on social media, and are entered to win the grand prize to be announced in October 2022.

The challenge to find good farm employees was apparent in the pork industry long before the widespread labor shortage gained national attention during the pandemic, and the IPPA saw a need to recognize good employees, said Leman, a member of the IPPA executive board.

“Sometimes good employees are taken for granted,” he said. “We don’t like to refer to our employees as farm hands. We call them employees and team members.”

The term “farm hand” evokes the image of a pitch fork and bib overalls. Employees today have computers and communication skills, he said.

“The most important is their work ethic,” Leman said.

As well as marketing 100,000 pigs a year, the Lemans grow corn and soybeans and have run a Pioneer seed dealership since 1991.

The farm’s diversity gives employees a variety of work to do. Employees are cross trained in cropping, feed mill operation, trucking and pig flow.