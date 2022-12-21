Pork Power shows its strength by topping 1 million pounds

It looked a lot like Christmas on Dec. 13 when the Illinois Pork Producers Association reached its goal of donating one millions pounds of pork to food banks in an effort started in 2008. Pork producers and their supporters hammed up their achievements wearing Santa hats.
As part of Partnering to Fight Hunger in Illinois campaign, Pork Power reached its goal of one million pounds or the equivalent of 3.3 million servings for food insecure families throughout Illinois.
“When the Pork Power Program was started in 2008, it was by a handful of producers who donated a few hogs here and there,” said Thomas Titus, IPPA president.
“I can’t imagine that anyone could have imagined how wildly successful it would become. We are grateful for our partnerships with all of the associations involved in the Pork Power Program; we reached this goal largely because of their generosity,” he said.
Farmers and partnering commodity groups have worked together to donate to the program year-round in order to help feed those in need. Those representing corn and soybean producers joined in the celebration.
People are also reading…
“Our industries rely on one another, and the world relies on us. We are proud to continue to feed hungry Illinois residents together, and are thrilled to celebrate the one millionth pound donation,” said Brock Willard, Illinois Soybean Market Development Committee member and Illinois Soybean Association District 12 director in western Illinois.
“The food banks we serve are thrilled to receive our protein donation and IL Corn and the corn farmers we serve are simply proud to be a part of such an important mission,” said Jim Reed, IL Corn chairman and De Land, Illinois farmer.
“This program is a great opportunity to give back to local communities, work together, and eat more pork,” Reed said.
Towards the end of each calendar year, IPPA turns the remaining funds into ground pork and divides it among the regional food banks in the state.
On Dec. 13, the 8,900 pounds of pork, processed by Turasky Meats in Springfield, was donated to the Central Illinois Food Bank, which is a regional distribution point for donated food.
Donations are distributed through their 160 partner agencies across 21 counties in central and southern Illinois.