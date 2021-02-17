 Skip to main content
Pork producer reflects on 'humbling' year
Pork producer reflects on ‘humbling’ year

Pat Bane, a central Illinois pig farmer

Pat Bane, a central Illinois pig farmer, faced two PRRS outbreaks in 2020 amid other complications caused by COVID-19.

 Photo courtesy National Pork Board

Pat Bane, a central Illinois pig farmer, found support from his family and his employees when he faced a series of challenges in 2020.

“Livestock makes you humble,” Bane said.

Near Easter last year, his farm experienced an outbreak of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, or PRRS, a viral disease that causes reproductive issues in breeding pigs and respiratory disease in pigs of any age.

The timing of the disease overlapped with the market disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as meat processing plants slowed production or closed temporarily.

The combination of factors caused Bane to decide to empty the barns and restock with new, healthy pigs.

In addition to months of intensive cleaning and repairs and the stress of no pigs in the barns bringing in income, his contractor did not renew because of the weak pig market.

However, with the help of his brother, Dr. Phil Bane, he found two families to be the new contractors. In September they started restocking the barns with plans to bring the rest of their employees back just before Christmas.

But holiday misfortune struck again at Thanksgiving, when a new bout of PPRS broke.

“It was a punch in the gut,” Bane said.

Again, they addressed the issue.

“We finally shipped our first pigs since March in mid-January. It was not the start we had hoped for,” Bane said.

While he is pleased that all but one of his original nine employees are back, it will still be months before production cycles are normal.

“It’s embarrassing to have this happen,” said Bane of the experience that followed 10 years of great production and great herd health.

As insurance for future good health of his pigs, he decided to add a quarterly PRRS vaccine to his system.

“We can’t stomach more bumps in the road, we need insurance,” he said of adding the expensive vaccines.

“There’s not a lot of time to sit and stew about it when there is a lot of work to do every day,” he said.

His employees and contractors remain optimistic and confident in him, he said, which helps.

“There will be good times again,” Bane said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Phyllis Coulter is Northern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

