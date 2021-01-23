Producer keeps independent operation in tough times

SCHELLER, Ill. — John Kabat is a unicorn in the pork business.

He is one among an increasingly small number of independent producers not contracted with a larger hog company. He keeps all aspects of his operation local.

It comes natural.

“I’ve had hogs since the day I was born,” he said. “I’m 58 years old and we still have hogs.”

The largely farrow-to-finish operation is at the family’s Jefferson County farm, where John’s father, Melvin, in the late 1970s asked him and his brother if they were interested in keeping the hog business going. They agreed, and new facilities were constructed.

The main building remains, though it’s showing its age.Through the years the facilities have undergone numerous repairs and upgrades. The nursery holds 200 animals. In all, the main building can hold up to 700 hogs. The hogs are on the ground about a third of their life and on concrete two-thirds.

“We do repairs almost every day to the curtains, concrete and welding,” Kabat said. “We have a stainless-steel nursery. We don’t want the pigs to fall into the 6-foot pit underneath.”

While he loves raising hogs, he’s not crazy about the tight margins.

“I depend on the independent people buying my hogs to stay alive,” he said.

He said any profit earned on the farm comes in the corn and soybean fields. He keeps the hog business going because of his side job as an agriculture teacher at nearby Mount Vernon Township High School. Kabat, who has taught at the school for decades, is semi-retired, but still works half days at the school, running the student-work program.