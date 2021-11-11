Producers band together to promote niche industry

Bison have gone from ubiquity to near extinction to a surging industry, all in a little more than a century.

According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, 1,775 producers raise 183,780 bison in the United States. The total number of animals in North America is estimated at 400,000. That includes herds on tribal lands, public parks such as Yellowstone, and on private preserves.

As many as 50 million roamed the West in the 1800s before European settlers moved in and began decimating the herd.

“We estimate that in 1885 there were about 750 bison left alive. That’s how close they came to extinction,” said Dave Carter, executive director of the National Bison Association. “At that time there were a handful of ranchers in the West, most of whom had contributed to the near extermination of bison. At the prompting of their wives, they went out and gathered remnants and put together what we call the five foundation herds.

“By the time we got to the 1970s, there were probably 20,000-30,000 bison out there. That’s when the commercial bison business really began to sprout. We started to see the growth in the herds. In the 1990s we saw a real explosion in the herds. The beef industry was down and people were getting concerned about all the consolidation and were looking for alternatives. Folks started jumping into the bison business.”

One of them was CNN founder Ted Turner. He invested heavily and has made an impression in the industry with his Ted’s Montana Grill restaurant chain.

“He started buying animals to stock his ranches and prices really went up,” Carter said.