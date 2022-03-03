Producers debate how to focus efforts for big impact

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — While reveling in being back in-person at the Illinois Pork Expo, Illinois pork producers learned about national efforts being made on their behalf and had a say about funding national checkoffs at their annual meeting Feb. 22.
Members voted to join Iowa, Minnesota and other states in targeting how national checkoff dollars are spent in the future.
With only one producer speaking against it, Illinois Pork Producers Association delegates passed a resolution to reduce the rate of the mandatory pork checkoff from 40 cents/$100 value of live animal to 35 cents.
The National Pork Board collects and uses checkoff dollars for promotion, research and consumer information to enhance the marketing of U.S. pork.
At the same time, members passed a resolution calling for an increase in the rate of the Strategic Investment Program (SIP) from 10 cents/$100 value of live animal to 15 cents.
SIP is a voluntary program completely separate from the Pork Checkoff. It is administered by the National Pork Producers Council and supports non-checkoff programs including lobbying efforts regarding legislation at both the state and national level.
If passed at the national level, producers would pay the same amount to a checkoff if they choose to participate.
California’s Proposition 12 is one of the reasons for the movement to increase lobbying dollars through increasing the voluntary checkoff.
In his update at the annual meeting, Bryan Humphreys, CEO of the National Pork Producers Council, said no date has been set to get Proposition 12 onto the Supreme Court docket, but as of Feb. 22, neither had it been taken from the waiting list, which he considered a good sign.
Prop 12, which applies to any uncooked pork sold in California, regardless of whether it was raised in the state, became law Jan. 1. The law forbids the sale of whole pork meat in California from hogs born of sows not housed in conformity with the law. Laws like this can be imposed in states where there are not a lot of pork producers to speak out against them, Humphreys said.
In conversations about the changes, some producers expressed concern that by raising the voluntary checkoff, fewer people might participate and the increase in funding would not reach as high as hoped.
In Illinois last year, the number of producers paying the voluntary SIP increased, said Jennifer Tirey, IPPA executive director. She said the goal is to have SIP membership reach 70% from its current 55% level.
Another Illinois resolution calls for a task force to help coordinate efforts of the two organizations to ensure the checkoffs are spent without duplication. Producers want to see the dollars used as efficiently as possible, said Pat Bane, a central Illinois pork producer and National Pork Board director.
Stephen Main, a Knox County pork producer, was the lone person to speak against the resolution lowering the mandatory checkoff.
“I don’t think taking money away from the National Pork Board at this time is good,” he said.
At the same time he recognized that keeping the mandatory checkoff the same rate while increasing the voluntary checkoff would cost producers more.
“I know no one wants to pay more,” he said, but added it’s unfortunate that one part of funding has to be robbed to help another part.
“I thought there might have been a little more discussion,” said Main, who had been an
IPPA director for 6 years as well as a past president.
He particularly likes the NPB’s “Real Pork” efforts.
“It’s really catchy,” he said of the promotion.
The Real Pork campaign is to be “loud and proud” in addressing concerns of consumers or anti-pork groups. It counters opposition that says “meat is bad, production is unsustainable and producers don’t care about people or pigs,” National Pork Board CEO Bill Even said.
The message is “bringing Americans what is real,” he said as he projected the slogan in giant, bold letters on the screen for producers at the meeting: “Real Farmers. Real Farms. Real Pigs. Real Pork. Real Nutritious and Real Sustainable.”
The goal is to build trust. He said a part of the program is farmers filling out personal sustainability reports on their farms.
Bane, co-owner and manager of Bane Family Pork, a 3,000-sow farrow-to-wean farm near Arrowsmith, Illinois, is among those working on this effort.
The sustainability and other efforts fall in line with the IPPA’s “We Care” program, which includes pork donations to foodbanks, Even said. The goal is for We Care pork donations to top a cumulative $1 million in value in 2022, Bane said.
Also during the expo, Illinois legislators met with producers, walked through the trade show and dined on pork. Producers including Main, who lives in a redistricted area in Knox County, said they had looked forward to meeting and talking to their new state representatives in person.
“I had good conversations with a lot of folks. It was good to be back together,” said Mike Borgic, IPPA director of membership, after last year’s pandemic cancellation.