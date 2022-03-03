Producers debate how to focus efforts for big impact

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — While reveling in being back in-person at the Illinois Pork Expo, Illinois pork producers learned about national efforts being made on their behalf and had a say about funding national checkoffs at their annual meeting Feb. 22.

Members voted to join Iowa, Minnesota and other states in targeting how national checkoff dollars are spent in the future.

With only one producer speaking against it, Illinois Pork Producers Association delegates passed a resolution to reduce the rate of the mandatory pork checkoff from 40 cents/$100 value of live animal to 35 cents.

The National Pork Board collects and uses checkoff dollars for promotion, research and consumer information to enhance the marketing of U.S. pork.

At the same time, members passed a resolution calling for an increase in the rate of the Strategic Investment Program (SIP) from 10 cents/$100 value of live animal to 15 cents.

SIP is a voluntary program completely separate from the Pork Checkoff. It is administered by the National Pork Producers Council and supports non-checkoff programs including lobbying efforts regarding legislation at both the state and national level.

If passed at the national level, producers would pay the same amount to a checkoff if they choose to participate.

California’s Proposition 12 is one of the reasons for the movement to increase lobbying dollars through increasing the voluntary checkoff.

In his update at the annual meeting, Bryan Humphreys, CEO of the National Pork Producers Council, said no date has been set to get Proposition 12 onto the Supreme Court docket, but as of Feb. 22, neither had it been taken from the waiting list, which he considered a good sign.