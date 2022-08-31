Producers help fine-tune products for global demand

Farmers long ago learned it’s not wise to put all their pork in one basket when it comes to exports.

Midwest pork farmers, as part of the National Pork Board’s strategy to diversify international markets, put their boots on the ground in both the Philippines and Chile this summer.

“We don’t want China to be our only market,” said Missouri pork producer Scott Phillips, who traveled to the Philippines in mid-July.

The Philippine pork industry has been devastated by African swine fever. They don’t have enough pork to meet the needs of a population of 112 million people, Phillips said.

Phillips sells 5,500 pigs in a farrow-to-finish operation about 50 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri, in a multigenerational business.

Most of the pork in the Philippines is backyard production, using leftover food and restaurant wastes and byproducts for feed. In order to expand, farmers would need to use more expensive commercial feeds, said University of Iowa ag economist Dermot Hayes, who wasn’t on this trip but has visited Philippine pork farms in the past.

Farmers aren’t growing soybeans or producing enough corn needed for such feed. In the past the Philippine government has protected crops with import duties, but it has been reducing some of these. Some Philippine farmers are against reducing tariffs and buying more imported grain or hogs.

“They have a very strong lobby for their pork industry, and their industry is actively pushing against the reduction in tariffs. So, we do have headwind from a politically activated pork industry in the Philippines too,” Phillips said.

On the other hand, the potential for exporting cuts that aren’t as popular in the U.S. is strong.

“The feet, the tail ... are in huge demand over there. And Americans really are not big consumers of those products,” Phillips said.

Pork was a common ingredient in a lot of the dishes served while he was there, he said.

Hayes expects the demand for pork products to continue to grow.

“I think that market is going to explode when people get a little bit more money and maybe better access to import the product,” he said.

Last year the U.S. exported 80,000 tons of pork to the Philippines, but there is competition with the Europeans who exported about half a million tons there last year.

Other challenges include the strength of the U.S. dollar and the option to buy Brazilian pork at a lower price.

“But we will be ready when the economics are there for it,” Phillips said.

The potential for trade with Chile has an entirely different flavor. Chile has one of the top economies in the Western Hemisphere and has modern pork production, said Jason Propst, an Illinois pork leader and a former Illinois Pork Producers Association president. The country has had an active free trade agreement with the U.S. since 2004.

Unlike in the Philippines, in Chile, they like the same cuts as Americans. Grilling and smoking is just starting to catch on.

“If it’s good in the U.S., it’s something that the people in Chile probably want to try,” said Propst, who visited Chile in early August.

Notably, Chile is the largest importer of U.S. beer. It’s that kind of U.S. experience they are looking for, said Propst, who is part of small feeder pig operation in southeastern Illinois and works in the feed division of an ag supply cooperative.

The consumers are interested in small packages and cost-effective products for easy meal preparation, he said.

These trips are part of a joint effort with the NPB producer-led international market diversification strategy task force combined with the U.S. Meat Export Federation, the USDA, Gira and the National Pork Producers Council, to learn how to differentiate the U.S. pork brand from competitors and focus checkoff-funded research and in-country promotions.

It’s important for producers to get out and see other countries, Hayes said.

Being in other countries allows producers to meet with importers, processors, retailers and ultimately consumers, Propst said.

“It gives us a lot better perspective of what their challenges are, what they like about our product coming in,” he said.