Program instills pork knowledge

As one of the leading pork-producing states, Illinois has a strong voice in the industry. The state’s pork association is taking steps to ensure that its influence continues well into the future.

The Illinois Pork Producers Association has addressed that through a program that positions farmers as leaders in the pork industry. The Future Leaders program does just that.

“This is our second round of future leaders,” said IPPA’s Jennifer Tirey. “Our goal is to hit that 25- to 40-year-old range of individuals already working or involved in the pork industry.”

The initiative was launched in 2019 with nine individuals. Following a COVID-based interruption, the second round includes 12 people. It may be compared in some ways to FFA in the sense that leadership skills are among the goals.

“It’s like a young leader program for the pork industry,” Tirey said. “We try to give them background and history of association, what’s available in way of resources.”

The group starts from scratch, receiving the basics before digging into the meat of the pork industry.

“We start them off with Pork 101,” Tirey said. “We educate them about the state association, the National Pork Board and the National Pork Producers Council. They also meet with their local legislators in the state of Illinois.”

The selected candidates will participate in four meetings over the course of the first year and also have the opportunity to attend a legislative fly-in to Washington D.C. with the NPPC.

The young leaders also tour a packing plant, which informs them of the entire marketing chain.

“That gives them a behind-the-scenes look,” Tirey said. “They talk to employees and get a better handle on the processing side of things. In our third set of meetings we take them to Chicago and show them the retail side of things. We expose them to where our product is going.”

Not all participants are actively involved in pork production. That is by design.

“It’s given us better connections within different segments,” Tirey said. “Several are producers, several work for production companies and other companies associated with the pork industry. We’ve had a wide variety of young leaders who have been engaged in the program. That gives us across-the-board exposure.”

One recently completed a master’s degree at the University of Illinois. Others work for pork processing companies.

“It’s nice to have a wide variety of individuals,” Tirey said.