Protect cattle from winter weather challenges

Although parts of January have been seasonably warm with green grass still visible in parts of the Midwest, livestock producers must still be prepared for winter yet to come.

Luckily cattle can generally handle the cold weather well, said Travis Meteer, University of Illinois Extension beef specialist.

However, pre-planning is essential even before a blizzard is in the forecast, said Grant Dwell, Iowa State University Extension beef veterinarian.

Make sure bales are pre-placed just in case that tractor won’t start on a cold winter day. Have backup resources planned in case of downed power lines so cattle can have access to water that is not frozen. And know ahead of time which you are doing if a storm lasts two or three days, Dewell advises.

In the Midwest, preparing for calving when there’s the biggest health risk for newborns is especially important, said Meteer who also raises cattle with family in western Illinois.

It’s so essential that a new calf gets colostrum from its mother. Ideally within four to six hours of birth the calf should suckle and get that first milk to build up its immunities, he said. If the calf isn’t getting what it needs from its mother, supplements may need to be given, he said.

Traditionally it had been said that calves need colostrum within 24 hours, but that is too late to prevent damage to the calf’s health, Dewell said.

“We need to move up the time when we intervene to six hours or we put the calf at risk,” he said.

This time of year, cattle need windbreaks. While cattle are cold tolerant, the wind chill factor must be taken into consideration. If it is 20 degrees out but a 20 mph wind, cattle can feel cold stress, Dewell said. At such times they burn more energy.

During the winter cows may need supplements for themselves or the calves gestating in them or nursing, he said.

Inside buildings, good ventilation is key in preventing respiratory disease. Some old barns aren’t able to provide that, putting cattle at risk, Dewell said. While new barns and monoslopes or half -wall barns have good ventilation, old machine sheds typically don’t.

In much of Illinois, frostbite isn’t something to worry about unless it is extremely cold temperatures.

“They are pretty hardy,” Meteer said of cattle that have hay, fresh water and windbreaks.

However, in Iowa and other parts of the Midwest, frostbite can be a concern especially for cows’ udders. Once a calf is born and is nursing, it leaves saliva behind and the wet udders may be more susceptible to the cold, he said.

With bulls, frostbite on the scrotum or testicles can be a concerns, said Dewell. It takes 60 days for sperm to mature, so if the cold snap comes in March, it may be a concern for breeding in May, he said.

For cattle producers, bovine respiratory disease remains a top challenge. John Groves is a practicing veterinarian and own Livestock Veterinary Service, based in Eldon, Missouri.

“When you work with feeder cattle, respiratory disease stays at the top of the list of things you care about,” he says.

The medicinal approach involves trying to limit the impacts of respiratory disease.

“I think about how well and effectively we can vaccinate these cattle to mitigate BRD,” Groves says.

However, growing antimicrobial resistance has presented growing challenges for livestock producers.

“On the use of antimicrobials in the last five years, resistance in these classes of drugs we use to manage BRD has really come to the forefront,” Groves says.

With no new antibiotics, he says producers have to make some adjustments to find other ways to combat respiratory disease. He says these involve addressing the fundamental causes of BRD, managing chronic stress and co-mingling, looking at management and nutritional aspects. He says producers can look at stocking rates and penning strategies.

Groves says many of his clients understand this and have been working on it for years.

“We try to manage and handle cattle in a way where we don’t have to use antibiotics as much,” he says.

For cow-calf operations, Groves says the focus is on having good vaccination and preventative medicine programs, which he says are pretty effective.

“Vaccinations work well for reproductive disease,” he says.

Groves says cow-calf producers should also be on guard against trichomoniasis.

“I recommend producers have a surveillance program either by measuring reproductive performance or even better, doing a risk assessment and testing the bull battery if indicated,” he says.

Other common disease concerns are metabolic or nutritional diseases, such as grass tetany or winter tetany. There are also emerging diseases to watch, such as theileriosis, which is caused by a tick-borne parasite. It is a disease of the blood and can have similar symptoms to anaplasmosis.

Groves says anaplasmosis is a common challenge for cattle in his area.

“I’ve worked through some pretty big anaplasmosis outbreaks in the past year or two,” he says.

In general, Groves says collecting good data can help veterinarians and producers make good herd health management decisions. He says every operation is unique and say that information can be valuable.