Rare sheep breed produces fleece ideal for beards

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. — They may not realize it, but many men who play Santa Claus have Lincoln sheep to thank for giving them a more realistic appearance.

The English breed is known for its long, coarse fleece, which makes an ideal beard, among other things. Craig and Patricia Taylor are among a relatively small number of Americans raising the rare breed. They have about 50 ewes and a few rams on their Jackson County farm.

“We always had Lincolns,” said their daughter, Sarah Taylor, a lawyer who still helps out on the farm. “My parents have been raising them for about 40 years.”

Lincolns are among the four English longwool breeds, and have been in the United States since the early 1800s. With fewer than 1,500 registered breeding females in England, they are categorized as “at risk” by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

It is the largest sheep breed, with rams sometimes attaining 350 pounds. Despite their size, the animals have a pleasant disposition.

“I really like raising them,” Taylor said. “They have a docile temperament and tend to be good mothers. They’re hearty foragers, and do well by eating grass. They make good 4-H projects.”

That’s how her association with the animals began, when she was a child living in the Seattle area. Her parents had horses and decided to “switch gears.” They purchased some crossbred sheep and eventually became involved with Lincolns, starting with a couple of ewes.

According to the Livestock Conservancy, the modern breed was developed in the early 1800s in the marshy lowlands of Lincolnshire, where the lush pastures produced large sheep with long, thick coats. During the second half of the 19th century they were exported in large numbers to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States and Brazil.