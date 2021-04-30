Sale this year brings joy for Illinois cattle community

GRIDLEY, Ill. — On a sunny Friday afternoon in April, about 350 people got their boots on to walk among the cattle at Alan and Theresa Miller’s farm in central Illinois.

Prairie View Farms production sale has been an annual tradition for more than a decade when juniors, 4-Hers and others come to the Gridley, Illinois, farm to find the right animal to show or to add to their operation.

This year was especially fun after the pandemic disrupted so many events last year.

“It’s the first time a lot of us have seen each other in a while,” Theresa said as she greeted ranchers and friends arriving to look at the cattle April 9.

At one time, Prairie View Farm had 300 cattle. Now they have 200, which is the right size for them, Theresa said. The Millers operate in close partnership with Alan’s sister and her husband, Cathy and Brandon Jones, raising donor-quality purebred Angus females and herd sire prospects for both Angus breeders and commercial cow producers.

In 2020, their spring show had to switch last minute from in-person to online when the pandemic disrupted so many events.

“Last year there were 30 people at the sale — including us,” Theresa said. But 700 participated online.

“It was a great testament of faith,” she said of the success of the event.

This year more than 350 people showed up, some from other states, to see the 31 featured show heifers and 11 bulls during the day before the evening sale.

“It was obvious that people were glad to be out and about and back in business again,” Alan said.