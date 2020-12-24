Seedstock producer settles in Illinois with winning business

Scott Anderson’s livestock journey has taken a circuitous path through several states. But he has found unqualified success in Illinois.

The Anderson family business, Double Diamond Angus, has earned the Illinois Beef Association’s honor of Seedstock Producer of the Year for 2020.

“They’re excellent,” said Betty Haynes of the IBA. “Really topnotch people and someone we’re proud to have as members of the Illinois Beef Association.

A Colorado native, Anderson’s first post after graduating from veterinary school was in Texas, where he went to serve an internship with a genetics company to learn embryo transfer techniques. He was transferred to Indiana, and then to Wisconsin when the company expanded operations.

The company ultimately ceased operations after an attempt to go public. Anderson took off on his own. In 1990 he purchased an 80-acre farm near Shipman, Illinois, in Macoupin County, and put down roots.

“Lo and behold, I ended up in the Midwest,” Anderson said.

Today the Andersons have conducted more than 8,000 collections and 25,000 embryo transfers. Scott and his wife, Cindy, have four children, Kyle, Shane, Chase and Reece, who have all played an active role in the success of their operation.

The children grew up showing Angus cattle on the local, state and national level, and have continued to share their passion throughout adulthood. For the past seven years, Scott and Cindy have both served as advisors to the Illinois Junior Angus Association. In addition to IJAA, Scott served as president of the Illinois Angus Association.