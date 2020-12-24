Seedstock producer settles in Illinois with winning business

Scott Anderson’s livestock journey has taken a circuitous path through several states. But he has found unqualified success in Illinois.
The Anderson family business, Double Diamond Angus, has earned the Illinois Beef Association’s honor of Seedstock Producer of the Year for 2020.
“They’re excellent,” said Betty Haynes of the IBA. “Really topnotch people and someone we’re proud to have as members of the Illinois Beef Association.
A Colorado native, Anderson’s first post after graduating from veterinary school was in Texas, where he went to serve an internship with a genetics company to learn embryo transfer techniques. He was transferred to Indiana, and then to Wisconsin when the company expanded operations.
The company ultimately ceased operations after an attempt to go public. Anderson took off on his own. In 1990 he purchased an 80-acre farm near Shipman, Illinois, in Macoupin County, and put down roots.
“Lo and behold, I ended up in the Midwest,” Anderson said.
Today the Andersons have conducted more than 8,000 collections and 25,000 embryo transfers. Scott and his wife, Cindy, have four children, Kyle, Shane, Chase and Reece, who have all played an active role in the success of their operation.
The children grew up showing Angus cattle on the local, state and national level, and have continued to share their passion throughout adulthood. For the past seven years, Scott and Cindy have both served as advisors to the Illinois Junior Angus Association. In addition to IJAA, Scott served as president of the Illinois Angus Association.
“The original 80 acres is mostly pasture,” Anderson said. “We set up our clinic for embryo transfer work. The boys showed in the junior Angus programs, and that’s how we got involved in the cattle side of it on our own. We built it up into the cow herd we have today. ”
Kyle is at the home farm with a few cows of his own and is involved in the day-to-day operation. The Andersons also show cattle and sell purebreds.
Scott Anderson believes that honesty is the key to his success.
“The biggest thing is you’ve got to have integrity in this business,” Anderson said. “You have to take care of your clientele, both the embryo transfer business and the purebred business. The two overlap pretty nicely.
“The biggest thing is be upfront with people. Sometimes you have to tell them straight up how things are going to be and sometimes they don’t want to hear the truth. ”
That means being realistic when touting the chances of success for embryo transfers.
“You have averages you can roll with on these embryo transfers, but there’s a range,” he said. “You can be from 0% to 100%. Our average preg rate range is probably from 30% to 80%. It varies from group to group, and according to factors such as nutrition and weather.”
The operation assists producers in improving herd genetics. Embryo transfers speed up the process significantly.
“It’s the quickest way to improve your genetics,” he said. “You can take individuals in the herd that are superior and propagate those individuals with multiple progenies each year versus one per year.
“You can do multiple sires on the same individual because you can collect them so many times. You can get multiple matings on the same female in the same year. You use one year, and if you’re doing conventional flushes, you can do them every six weeks.”
Anderson chose the Angus breed for several reasons.
“I flushed a lot of different breeds and this is the breed I thought was most relevant,” Anderson said. “Maternal traits are really good as well as carcass weights. The biggest thing pushing this breed is the CAB (Certified Angus Beef) program. We’re a source of protein for food. That’s our main end point of this cattle to begin with.”