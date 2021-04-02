Sheep producers face tight markets for wool

Raising sheep for wool is a losing proposition. That is, unless one finds a niche.

“There’s no money in it unless you have a market,” said Elton Mau, president of the Illinois Lamb and Wool Producers. “By the time the shearer buys the wool, the producer ends up writing a check.”

That’s why most sheep producers in the Midwest focus more on meat rather than the coat. Jane Zeien forges along with a successful wool business, however, at her Belvidere, Illinois, farm.

“Prices are negative for regular wool,” she said. “We add end value to it.”

Zeien fills a market need with home-raised, hand-spun wool.

“We also operate a fiber mill,” she said. “We take our wool and wash it, then spin it into yarn. We have a commercial operation that does it. We work with other people’s wool and make yarn for them.”

She also makes yarn from llama and alpaca wool, occasionally mixing it.

The niche market includes customers who prefer natural fibers and local sourcing. Zeien markets her products at fiber festivals such as the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival. She also sells the fabric online.

“It’s not real easy, but we get interest from people who like natural fibers that come from farmers they know,” Zeien said.

One consideration is the quality of the wool. Keeping the coat clean can be a function of both feeding and care.

“You have to be careful how you feed,” Zeien said. “That includes how you feed hay. Some people will put coats on the sheep to keep out some of the materials.”