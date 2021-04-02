Sheep producers face tight markets for wool

Raising sheep for wool is a losing proposition. That is, unless one finds a niche.
“There’s no money in it unless you have a market,” said Elton Mau, president of the Illinois Lamb and Wool Producers. “By the time the shearer buys the wool, the producer ends up writing a check.”
That’s why most sheep producers in the Midwest focus more on meat rather than the coat. Jane Zeien forges along with a successful wool business, however, at her Belvidere, Illinois, farm.
“Prices are negative for regular wool,” she said. “We add end value to it.”
Zeien fills a market need with home-raised, hand-spun wool.
“We also operate a fiber mill,” she said. “We take our wool and wash it, then spin it into yarn. We have a commercial operation that does it. We work with other people’s wool and make yarn for them.”
She also makes yarn from llama and alpaca wool, occasionally mixing it.
The niche market includes customers who prefer natural fibers and local sourcing. Zeien markets her products at fiber festivals such as the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival. She also sells the fabric online.
“It’s not real easy, but we get interest from people who like natural fibers that come from farmers they know,” Zeien said.
One consideration is the quality of the wool. Keeping the coat clean can be a function of both feeding and care.
“You have to be careful how you feed,” Zeien said. “That includes how you feed hay. Some people will put coats on the sheep to keep out some of the materials.”
She feeds hay and grass, with just a small mixture of mixed seed and basic minerals. The diet is different from that fed to animals being raised for their meat content.
Jacob Loehr, who raises sheep at his farm near Springville, Iowa, agrees the market for wool is a tough one.
“It’s a little tricky some years. Sometimes you’re able to make money on wool and other years you’re breaking even or losing,” he said. “I shear sheep too, and some I get only 2 cents a pound. The wool I produce I at least try to make it easier for people to do things with so they’re not having to put all the time and labor in, like picking out the hay.”
Like other producers, he uses blankets for the animals to protect the wool.
“For us, coating sheep definitely helps in increasing that value,” Loehr said. “It definitely increases that price and saves on labor as well, once we’re done shearing.”
The diets for his sheep aren’t much different than for sheep raised for meat, though Loehr did say he makes a point to include more sulfur. The method of feeding can also help protect the coats.
I like using bunks that are not conducive to them pulling feed out and getting it all over them,” he said. “We use top-bunk feeders and little square bales.”
He markets most of his wool online from his website. He has partnered with a buyer from the East Coast who pays a premium for domestically raised sheep wool.
Zeien also provides the end user with various after-market add-ons. For example, she dyes much of her wool, using some natural dyes.