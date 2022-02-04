Simmental producers recognized for tradition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — When it comes to farming, it’s definitely a family affair at Junck’s Simmental & Show Cattle.

Ron and Marla Junck started raising Simmental cattle in 1971 near here in Woodbury County, Iowa. Over five decades later, their children and grandchildren are continuing the tradition.

“Ron was just hooked on them,” Marla says. “He just loved the growth compared to the Herefords we had.”

Ron passed away last September. Today, Marla and her sons, Rick and Dave, and daughters, Cindy and Ronette, are all a part of the operation. Several other family members are also involved, including Rick’s wife Theresa and Dave’s wife Shelley.

“This is what our family does,” Rick says. “None of us have strayed too far from the farm.”

The family has been honored as Seedstock Producer of the Year by the Iowa Beef Breeds Council.

Most of their cattle are purebred Simmental, although they do own a few commercial cows. The family usually has 70 to 75 cows that roam their pastures in northwest Iowa.

Bulls are sold during a private treaty sale in early February. They also sell show and replacement heifers in the fall.

“Most of our customers are commercial producers, although we do sell some cattle to purebred breeders,” Rick says.

Improving herd genetics is a constant process, he says, using EPDs to bolster traits such as calving ease, milk production and disposition.

“We use artificial insemination to bring in new genetics, and while we use EPDs, we also need cattle that are structurally sound,” Rick says. “Our cattle need to look good.”