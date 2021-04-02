Spring brings opportunity to clear pastures

If livestock producers didn’t get a chance last fall, now may be a good time to do some pasture trimming.

“It’s a good idea to trim up the brush from pastures because you can get more productivity out of the ground,” said Dean Oswald, a forage and grazing specialist with the Midwest Forage and Grassland Council. “Otherwise you’ll have brush species taking over.”

Brush control is used to improve and maintain pastures as well as CRP ground, fence rows, ditch banks and riparian areas, just to name a few. Dense brush can shade out desirable grasses, reducing forage production and carrying capacity of a pasture.

An untended pasture could eventually result in the grass dying out, leaving some bare areas that invite erosion, Oswald said.

Extension educators have said that thorny brush species like multiflora rose, locust and blackberry can disrupt grazing patterns and injure animals, landowners and workers.

Fall is the best time to trim brush from pastures, but if producers didn’t get a chance then, they may want to consider cleaning up some of their fields in the spring, before growth takes off. In some cases, late summer may be a good time to clear fields.

“The best time depends on how you’re going to treat it,” said Matt Bunger, a farmer who sits on the Illinois Grassland and Forage Council. “If you cut the stump and treat it with a chemical, probably late summer to fall would be the best time, before the tree goes into dormancy. If you’re going out there with a bush hog and the tree is big enough to produce seed, you want to get it before it adds more seed to the pasture or whatever landscape you’re in.”